The Honey Wine Company Launches Its Flagship Bee D'vine Tasting Bar in San Francisco's Landmark Ferry Building

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In another historic first, after six years on the market, The Honey Wine Company is opening a one-of-a-kind tasting bar in downtown San Francisco's Ferry Building.

Bee d'Vine is the first and only winery to have a wine-focused tasting bar or room in the Ferry Building. "It's an honor, and our presence here is a testament to our precision winemaking and our unique and sustainable offering of sweet and remarkably dry wines," said Ayele Solomon, 2019 Food & Wine Magazine Tastemaker, and founder winemaker of Bee d'Vine. The building is also the site of a thriving Farmers Market three days a week where many San Franciscans and local chefs purchase their provisions.

The tasting bar is about an hour's drive from the Company's winery and wine cave located in the Sonoma Valley. The Honey Wine Company also has the distinction of being the first and only honey wine producer in the prestigious Napa/Sonoma wine country. The tasting bar hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. The discounted happy hour tastings, aptly called the Honey Wine Hour, is Monday through Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tasting bar guests may sample and purchase wine to take away or ship for oneself or as a gift. The bar has attracted a mix of brave wine, beer and cider connoisseurs, food lovers, and the after-work crowd, who all want to experience something new.

"We want to accommodate everyone's schedule to meet at our bar and mingle while they experience our unique barrel-aged honey wines," Solomon said, "so we offer the Honey Wine Hour twice a day for discounted tastings.

"The Brut non-sparkling is the most popular - it's exciting to see the amazement of 'wow, honey-without-the-sweetness' expressions," Solomon added. "We ferment away all the honey sugars, so all you taste is the delicate nectar of flowers - which no one in the world is doing the way we are. It's a hit especially for people who want a smooth alternative to bitter grape tannins."

The tasting flight includes all four varieties, which all taste completely different from one another: Brut (dry) still and sparkling and Demi Sec (semi sweet) still and sparking. Guests who come with at least one partner, friend or co-worker can take advantage of the group discount.

Shipping is simplified by using the company's custom developed app, which facilitates international and U.S. shipping. Four options are available for domestic shipping: ground $20 flat case rate, plus three-day, two-day, and overnight at reasonable prices. Guests can join the Bee d'Vine mailing list and wine club, Club d'Vine, using the app.

Bottles are available chilled for immediate enjoyment at your evening dinner party, to savor on the ferry ride home or at many fine restaurants, and with products from purveyors in downtown San Francisco, including The Honey Wine Company's neighbors in the Ferry Building. These include Boulettes Larder, Cowgirl Creamery, Hog Island Oysters, and The Slanted Door, all of which are just steps away.

Other items for sale include the Company's Gourmand Prize-awarded book, "The Celebrated Story of Honey Wine," and unique traditional ancient berelé flasks from Ethiopia, exclusively used for drinking honey wine. Both are $10 each, although the book is available for complimentary e-book and audio downloads at DiscoverHoneyWine.org. The iconic, hand-illustrated, organic cotton I❤️ HW T-shirts sell for $55.

The 375ml version is priced at $24, 750ml at $39, and the Limited Edition Double Magnum at $249. The sparkling versions are $49. A tasting flight is $12 per person. Bee d'Vine is also available globally through its website, beedvine.com.

