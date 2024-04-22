The Honorable Christopher Carney Joins New Frontier Aerospace Advisory Board

TUKWILA, Wash., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Aerospace (NFA), a startup company developing advanced propulsion to power net carbon neutral hypersonic VTOL aircraft, fast orbit transfer spacecraft and planetary landers, is pleased to welcome the Honorable Christopher Carney as a member of the Board of Advisors.

Dr. Carney was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, representing Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District until 2011. During his tenure, he served as Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee's Management, Investigations, and Oversight Subcommittee; was a member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence, Information Sharing, and Terrorism Risk Assessment; and worked directly with the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center.

Following his service in Congress, Chris took a leadership role in the National Aviation Intelligence Integration Office, where he oversaw counterterrorism and cyberterrorism projects aimed at securing civil aviation, airports, and aviation infrastructure. He was a frequent presenter at the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization headquarters in Montreal, Canada, and is a frequent commentator for national and international media involving national security policy and politics.

Chris has also had a full career as a Naval Reserve Intelligence Officer, attaining the rank of Commander. He led the Policy Counterterrorism Evaluation Group at the Pentagon, and served as a combat Mission Operations Commander for the MQ-1 "Predator", the MQ-9 "Reaper," and the RQ-4 "Global Hawk" platforms, and served on multiple deployments to regional hotspots.

Currently a Senior Policy Advisor with Nossaman LLP, Carney will provide guidance and strategic counsel to New Frontier Aerospace's Board of Directors. He will advise on the national security and homeland security policy issues related to the development of the company's hypersonic VTOL aircraft and fast orbit transfer spacecraft products.

"I have had the honor of calling Chris Carney my friend for over 20 years. His decades of leadership experience at the highest levels of our government will be invaluable as we prepare to test fire the 3D printed Mjölnir engine that will power our Bifröst fast orbit transfer spacecraft and Pathfinder hypersonic VTOL aircraft - both of which have exciting potential for national security missions," said Bill Bruner, New Frontier Aerospace CEO.

"New Frontier Aerospace's game-changing approaches to propulsion, hypersonic aircraft and fast orbit transfer spacecraft represent significant advancements and will directly benefit our nation's security. The civilian, homeland security and military applications of New Frontier's technology will make us safer, and do so in a cost-effective and environmentally responsible way. I am proud to be a part of this team and look forward to helping NFA get these technologies into the field," said Dr. Carney.

Founded in 2020, New Frontier Aerospace is a privately held technology company manufacturing advanced rocket engines to power multiple products, including fast cryogenic orbit transfer stages, planetary landers and net carbon-negative hypersonic aircraft for civil, commercial, and defense applications. The company is dedicated to enabling fast, routine and cost-effective access to any point on Earth - and to any orbit in cislunar space.

For the latest updates, please visit our website - and follow us on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Contact:

Jim Bono

***@nfaero.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13017190

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE New Frontier Aerospace