The Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy, Former Congressman (D-RI) and Founder of The Kennedy Forum, to Speak at 2024 Healthcare Innovation Congress, Washington, DC, May 29-31

Mr. Kennedy Will Participate in a Keynote Fireside Chat on Achieving Parity in Mental Health

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Innovation Company announced that the Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy, former Congressman (D-RI), and founder of The Kennedy Forum, will join Kristina Saffran, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Equip Health and Pamela Greenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW), at a special, main stage session at The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360), May 29-31, in Washington, DC (https://www.thINc360.com/2024event).

The session explores strategies for providing equal access to treatment for mental health compared to other medical conditions—a topic to which Mr. Kennedy has devoted much of his career as the lead author of the landmark Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (Federal Parity Law).

"I am excited to speak at The Healthcare Innovation Congress about how to create greater access to evidence-based treatments that produce positive long-term health. We have made great strides, and I am excited by the event's potential to continue to help make mental health parity a reality," said Mr. Kennedy.

"It's not enough for patients to have access to any treatment for mental health; they need to have access to evidence-based treatment that produces long-term positive outcomes. This is the promise of true parity - and it's long past time to make it happen." stated Kristina Saffran, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Equip Health, who will join Mr. Kennedy at the main stage session.

"Patrick Kennedy has dedicated his career to mental health reform," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Strategy and Content, at The Healthcare Innovation Company. "His tireless efforts to enact true change and innovation fit with the Congress's mission to bring all stakeholders together to challenge each other, share ideas, and drive healthcare forward," Ms. Krishnarathnam continued.

Now in its third year, The Healthcare Innovation Congress is the definitive event for healthcare innovation and transformation. It is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder gathering that brings together senior-level executives and policy makers representing the entire healthcare ecosystem, including health plans, hospitals and health systems, federal, state, and local government, pharma and life sciences, startups, investors, HR teams, benefits buyers, and advisers.

