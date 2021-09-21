The Hope Survey launched to address the global equity, resilience, and empowerment gaps facing schools, for-profit organizations, and social communities

The Hope Survey provides a research-based, data-driven, equitable method of assessing a group's likelihood for success Tweet this

"This platform allows us to fully and deeply connect the physical, mental, and behavioral needs of people of all ages with the academic, social, and fiscal success required for the sustainability of collaborative organizations," said Scott Feraro, Founder and CEO of Talent Enthusiasts. "We now have the ability to help clear the pathways to success for our employees, community members, and students, regardless of complexity or stage of life."

The Hope Survey is the first in a succession of people-centric, strengths-based resources from Talent Enthusiasts planned for release in the coming year. "This work will be critical for organizations hoping to safely navigate the challenges of reintegration into the office or classroom, whether in-person or remotely," said Feraro. "It has never been more important for organizations, institutions, and communities to actively contribute to growing hope in their people."

About Talent Enthusiasts

Talent Enthusiasts is a human talent services consulting firm that provides tailored talent-centric solutions to organizations and communities of all kinds, seeking to invest in the aspirational success of their people, grow hope, enhance collective resilience, and maximize their reach and sustainability.

For more information or to engage in the Hope Survey, please visit: hopesurvey.com

Watch our video here: Hope Survey on YouTube

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Enthusiasts

Related Links

https://www.thetalententhusiasts.com/

