The Hostess® Brand Delivers New Mashup of Fan-Favorite Breakfast Snacks with Launch of HoneyBun Donettes®

Hostess® HoneyBun Donettes® combine the best of Hostess® Jumbo HoneyBuns® and Hostess® Donettes®

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess® fans can now enjoy two of the brand's most-loved snacks in one flavorful, great-tasting breakfast treat. The shareable new Hostess® HoneyBun Donettes® offer a delicious twist for those wanting a sweet start to their morning.

HoneyBun Donettes incorporate the warm cinnamon and sweet vanilla glaze flavor of Hostess HoneyBuns with the soft, fluffy texture of Hostess Donettes. The new breakfast snack is made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or artificial flavors.

Hostess® fans can now enjoy two of the brand’s most-loved snacks in one flavorful, great-tasting breakfast treat. (PRNewsfoto/The J.M. Smucker Co.)
"We know that snack lovers are increasingly seeking new flavor combinations, and the melding of distinct tastes and textures offers a unique snacking experience," said Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. "The Hostess brand continues to lead in delivering mouthwatering innovations like HoneyBun Donettes that satisfy consumers' cravings and bring joy not only to their breakfast routine, but throughout their day."

This new mashup is only the second of its kind in recent Hostess snacking history. The HoneyBun Donettes taste combination comes off the success of last year's Hostess Ding Dongs® x Twinkies® Mashups, which featured the spongy cake and signature crème filling Twinkies fans know and love covered in Ding Dongs fudgy chocolate frosting.

HoneyBun Donettes will begin to roll out at grocery retailers and convenience stores nationwide in early March and will be available in standard bagged packaging as well as a single-serve option.

To learn more and find a retailer near you, visit the Hostess® snacks website at https://www.hostesscakes.com/.

About The J. M. Smucker Co.  
At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC.  The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

