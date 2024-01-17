The Hostess® Brand Sweetens the Season of Love with Heartfelt Snacks for Your Valentine

The Hostess® brand introduces a new delight and brings back three beloved Valentine's Day snacks to inspire shareable moments with loved ones

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hostess® brand is back this Valentine's Day season with a lineup of three irresistible fan-favorite treats along with one new variety. The festive snacks are rolling out to store shelves now and will be available for a limited time only.

The Hostess® brand is back this Valentine’s Day season with a lineup of three irresistible fan-favorite treats along with one new variety. New this year is the Walmart-exclusive Twinkies® Valentine’s Day Gift Box featuring 18 individually wrapped Twinkies in a 3-foot-long gift box.

New this year is the Walmart-exclusive Twinkies® Valentine's Day Gift Box featuring 18 individually wrapped Twinkies in a 3-foot-long gift box, a must-have for the Twinkies lover in your life. This sweet treat also features a "To/From" heart printed on the front of the package for easy gifting. The Twinkies Valentine's Day Gift Box is available at select Walmart stores nationwide.

"The Hostess brand is excited to offer a variety of Valentine's Day-themed snacks for families to enjoy together at home and for consumers looking to surprise their loved ones with a sweet gift," said Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at the J.M. Smucker Co. "Featuring soft cake and cheerful packaging, our beloved snacks are sure to spark a moment of carefree joy for Hostess fans and their loved ones this Valentine's Day."

Additionally, these Hostess favorites are returning this Valentine's Day season:

Valentine Ding Dongs ® : These heart-shaped treats feature soft chocolate cake and signature crème filling complete with red sprinkles for a seasonal surprise with every bite. The snacks come individually wrapped with "To/From" printed on the packaging, perfect for classroom exchanges or gifting to family and friends.





: These heart-shaped treats feature soft chocolate cake and signature crème filling complete with red sprinkles for a seasonal surprise with every bite. The snacks come individually wrapped with "To/From" printed on the packaging, perfect for classroom exchanges or gifting to family and friends. Strawberry Cheesecake Flavored Baby Bundts: These delightful mini bundt cakes are made of fluffy strawberry-flavored cake, baked with real strawberries and topped with a tangy cheesecake-flavored drizzle. The snacks come individually wrapped with "To/From" printed on the packaging, making it easy to gift in classroom exchanges or to family and friends.





These delightful mini bundt cakes are made of fluffy strawberry-flavored cake, baked with real strawberries and topped with a tangy cheesecake-flavored drizzle. The snacks come individually wrapped with "To/From" printed on the packaging, making it easy to gift in classroom exchanges or to family and friends. Frosted Strawberry Flavored Donettes®: These shareable strawberry-flavored mini donuts with smooth chocolate coating are the perfect breakfast bites to kick off your season of love.

Each of the returning snacks are available in a multi-pack at grocery retailers nationwide. Hostess Strawberry Cheesecake Baby Bundts and Frosted Strawberry Flavored Donettes also are available in single-serve packages at convenience stores across the U.S.

To learn more and find a retailer near you, visit the Hostess® snacks website at https://www.hostesscakes.com/ .

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.