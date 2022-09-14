The Hotel Castro Announces Gender Confirmation Surgery Hotel Promotion

The Hotel Castro provides a welcoming first: a promotion to welcome to San Francisco trans community travelers undergoing gender confirmation surgery.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Castro announces a hotel room discount for trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming community members visiting San Francisco for gender confirmation surgery.

In the last several years, business support for the trans community has blossomed and companies such as Starbucks, IBM, Amazon, Meta and Google, among many others now provide employees coverage for gender affirmation in stark contrast to the political backlash in states such as Texas and Florida.

Furthering this, the Hotel Castro is proud to announce a first, a promotion to specifically welcome to San Francisco members of the trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming community undergoing gender identification surgery. With the promotion code, STAYSAFE, hotel reservations only made directly on the hotel's website, www.thehotelcastro.com, will receive a 20% discount.

The Hotel Castro provides an accepting safe environment for everyone regardless of orientation, race, sex, age, or anything else which is important to anyone undergoing the transformation of gender affirmation. This new promotion extends a great big accepting welcome.

The Hotel Castro is a boutique hotel at the center of San Francisco's world-famous Castro district. The hotel curates an intimate experience of 12 rooms, each inspired by LGBTQ+ heroes, past and present. Each room is outfitted with a private outdoor terrace that instantly connects you to the neighborhood's vibrant energy.

