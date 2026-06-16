The Hottest Days Aren't the Only Reason Your Energy Bills Rise: Tips for Florida Homeowners

Frank Gay Services shares practical tips to help Central Florida homeowners stay cool while managing energy costs during peak cooling season

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures climb across Florida, many homeowners are bracing for higher utility bills. Air conditioning can account for a significant portion of household energy use during the summer months, making even small efficiency improvements impactful.

To help homeowners stay comfortable without overspending, Frank Gay Services is sharing expert-backed strategies for reducing cooling costs while maintaining home comfort during Florida's hottest months.

A Frank Gay Services technician adjusting a home thermostat.

"Many homeowners assume high summer utility bills are unavoidable, however, there are several simple steps that can make a noticeable difference," said Josh Geltz, Operations Manager with Frank Gay Services. "Improving efficiency doesn't always require replacing equipment. By taking a proactive approach to HVAC maintenance, improving efficiency where possible, and addressing small issues before they become larger problems, homeowners can often reduce cooling expenses while helping their systems perform at their best throughout Florida's long summer season."

How Homeowners Can Lower Summer Cooling Costs

Change air filters regularly

A clogged air filter forces an HVAC system to work harder to circulate air throughout the home. Replacing filters every 30–60 days during peak cooling season can improve airflow, support system efficiency, and help reduce unnecessary energy consumption.

Adjust thermostat settings strategically

Setting the thermostat a few degrees higher when no one is home can help lower cooling costs without significantly impacting comfort. Programmable and smart thermostats make it easier to manage temperatures automatically throughout the day.

Seal air leaks around doors and windows

Cool air escaping through gaps and cracks can increase energy use and place additional strain on an air conditioning system. Inspecting and sealing areas around doors, windows, and other openings can help keep conditioned air inside where it belongs.

Keep vents and registers clear

Furniture, curtains, and other household items can restrict airflow if they block supply or return vents. Ensuring air can circulate freely throughout the home helps HVAC systems operate more efficiently and maintain consistent temperatures.

Schedule preventative HVAC maintenance

Routine maintenance helps identify issues that may be reducing efficiency, such as dirty coils, worn components, refrigerant concerns, or airflow restrictions. Addressing these problems before they worsen can improve system performance and help avoid costly repairs during the busiest cooling months of the year.

How to Choose Right HVAC Partner

For homeowners searching online for the "best HVAC company near me," expertise and transparency matter just as much as technical skill. Whether scheduling maintenance, evaluating repair options, or considering a system replacement, homeowners should look for a trusted, BBB accredited home service provider that prioritizes clear communication, price transparency and workmanship guarantees.

"Homeowners should feel confident that they're getting honest recommendations, not sales pressure," Geltz added. "The goal is to help customers understand their options and make the best decision for their home, budget, and long-term comfort."

About Frank Gay Services

Frank Gay Services Air Conditioning, Electrical, Plumbing & Drains, is a full-service home services provider founded in 1976. Serving Central Florida from Daytona Beach to St. Petersburg, the company delivers HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services for residential and commercial customers. With licensed and certified technicians, 24/7 emergency availability, and a large service fleet, Frank Gay Services is known for reliable service, transparent pricing, and a commitment to quality workmanship, helping homeowners and businesses maintain safe and comfortable environments year-round. Fast, Reliable, and Always There — That's the Frank Gay Way. Central Florida's Top Choice for Home Services. For more information, please visit https://frankgayservices.com/ or call 877-372-6542 (877- Frank Gay)

SOURCE Frank Gay Services