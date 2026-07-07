When the Air Feels Heavy: How Florida Homeowners Can Fight Back Against High Humidity

As humidity levels remain elevated across Central Florida, Frank Gay Services Air Conditioning, Electrical, Plumbing & Drains is encouraging homeowners to take proactive steps to manage indoor moisture before it leads to larger comfort, efficiency, or maintenance issues.

"When homeowners think about summer comfort, they usually focus on the temperature, but humidity is often the bigger issue," said Josh Geltz, Operations Manager with Frank Gay Services. "When a home feels uncomfortably humid, lowering the thermostat isn't always the answer. Managing indoor humidity through proper ventilation, routine HVAC maintenance, and good airflow can make a noticeable difference in both comfort and system performance."

How Homeowners Can Reduce Indoor Humidity

1. Watch for warning signs inside your home

Condensation on windows, musty odors, persistent dampness, peeling paint, or visible mold growth can all indicate excess indoor humidity. Addressing these warning signs early may help homeowners avoid more costly repairs later.

2. Don't overlook routine HVAC maintenance

A properly maintained air conditioning system removes moisture from the air as it cools the home. Dirty coils, clogged filters, low refrigerant, or other maintenance issues can reduce that ability, making indoor spaces feel damp or sticky even when the thermostat is set low.

3. Replace air filters regularly

Restricted airflow forces an HVAC system to work harder and can reduce overall efficiency. Replacing air filters every 30–60 days during peak cooling season helps maintain airflow while supporting proper humidity control.

4. Keep vents and air returns clear

Furniture, rugs, and curtains can block airflow, making it harder for your HVAC system to circulate air evenly and remove moisture effectively. Keeping supply and return vents unobstructed helps improve both comfort and humidity control.

5. Use bathroom and kitchen exhaust fans

Activities like showering, cooking, and doing laundry add moisture to the air. Running exhaust fans during and after these activities helps vent excess humidity outdoors instead of trapping it inside the home.

Why Humidity Matters Beyond Comfort

Unlike a broken air conditioner, excess humidity often develops gradually, making it easy for homeowners to overlook until damage appears. Over time, elevated moisture levels can contribute to mold growth, warped wood, peeling paint, musty odors, and increased water on HVAC equipment. Addressing humidity issues early can help preserve both a home's comfort and its long-term condition before small problems become expensive repairs.

"Humidity problems are often symptoms of something else," Geltz added. "Whether it's restricted airflow, an aging system, or poor ventilation, the key is finding the root cause. Homeowners should expect a contractor to explain what's happening, walk through available options, and recommend the solution that best fits their home."

About Frank Gay Services

Frank Gay Services Air Conditioning, Electrical, Plumbing & Drains, is a full-service home services provider founded in 1976. Serving Central Florida from Daytona Beach to St. Petersburg, the company delivers HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services for residential and commercial customers. With licensed and certified technicians, 24/7 emergency availability, and a large service fleet, Frank Gay Services is known for reliable service, transparent pricing, and a commitment to quality workmanship, helping homeowners and businesses maintain safe and comfortable environments year-round. Fast, Reliable, and Always There — That's the Frank Gay Way. Central Florida's Top Choice for Home Services. For more information, please visit https://frankgayservices.com/ or call 877-372-6542 (877- Frank Gay)

SOURCE Frank Gay Services