Your Summer Water Bill Could Be Warning You About a Hidden Plumbing Problem

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense program, the average household's leaks can waste nearly 10,000 gallons of water every year, and roughly one in 10 homes has leaks that waste 90 gallons or more each day. Rather than assuming a higher bill is simply part of summer, Frank Gay Services is encouraging homeowners to pay closer attention to what their water bill may be revealing.

"Most plumbing problems don't start with a burst pipe," said Josh Geltz, Operations Manager with Frank Gay Services. "They usually start with small leaks or worn components that quietly waste water for weeks or months. A sudden change in your water bill is often the first clue that something behind the walls or underground deserves a closer look."

What Your Water Bill Could Be Telling You

An outdoor leak could be wasting thousands of gallons

Lawn irrigation systems, outdoor faucets, and garden hoses get more use this time of year. Damaged sprinkler heads, cracked underground lines, or leaking hose bibs can waste water every day without homeowners noticing until the utility bill arrives.

Small plumbing leaks rarely stay small

Dripping faucets, slow leaks beneath sinks, or minor pipe leaks may seem insignificant, but they often worsen over time. Addressing small issues early can help reduce water waste while preventing more extensive water damage inside the home.

Water pressure changes may point to a hidden issue

If higher water bills are accompanied by reduced water pressure, unusual sounds in the plumbing, or unexplained wet spots around the home, they may indicate a leak that isn't immediately visible. Addressing these warning signs early can help prevent more extensive damage.

A toilet may be running when you don't realize it

A continuously running toilet is one of the most common sources of wasted water and often goes unnoticed because the problem isn't always obvious. Even a slow, silent leak can significantly increase water usage over time.

Your plumbing system may simply be showing its age

Older fixtures, worn valves, and aging pipes often become less efficient over time. If rising water bills become a recurring issue despite no significant changes in household water use, it may be worth having the plumbing system professionally evaluated.

Choosing a Trusted Plumbing Provider

When plumbing issues arise, choosing the right provider is just as important as addressing the problem itself. Homeowners should look for licensed and certified technicians who are familiar with local plumbing codes and backed by a reputable, established company. Certifications, customer reviews, and accreditation from organizations like the Better Business Bureau can help homeowners identify qualified professionals who prioritize quality workmanship and ethical business practices.

Whether searching for top plumbing companies or evaluating a contractor recommended by a neighbor, homeowners should also look for companies that offer price transparency, no hidden fees, no-pressure sales, and a workmanship guarantee that stands behind completed repairs. These practices help homeowners make informed decisions and build confidence that the job will be done right the first time.

A higher water bill doesn't always mean a plumbing problem, but it shouldn't be ignored either. Treating unexpected increases as an early warning rather than simply the cost of summer can help homeowners identify hidden leaks sooner, protect their property, and avoid more costly repairs later.

About Frank Gay Services

Frank Gay Services Air Conditioning, Electrical, Plumbing & Drains, is a full-service home services provider founded in 1976. Serving Central Florida from Daytona Beach to St. Petersburg, the company delivers HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services for residential and commercial customers. With licensed and certified technicians, 24/7 emergency availability, and a large service fleet, Frank Gay Services is known for reliable service, transparent pricing, and a commitment to quality workmanship, helping homeowners and businesses maintain safe and comfortable environments year-round. Fast, Reliable, and Always There — That's the Frank Gay Way. Central Florida's Top Choice for Home Services. For more information, please visit https://frankgayservices.com/ or call 877-372-6542 (877- Frank Gay)

SOURCE Frank Gay Services