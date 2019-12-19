The Hottest Holiday Gifts This Season: Experiences Over Things Mon Ami Companionship is the gift that keeps giving

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 63% of the population wants experiences over things this holiday season, according to a recent survey. Gifts of experiences are environmentally friendly and easily procured. Importantly, they also combat the growing epidemic of loneliness, with negative health outcomes worse than obesity or smoking . Bay Area startup Mon Ami offers a unique experiential gift this season, the gift of intergenerational friendships.

"We saw an obvious need for more seniors to have healthy and vibrant friendships," according to Madeline Dangerfield-Cha, co-founder of Mon Ami. "We create and support mutually beneficial relationships between seniors and awesome college kids."

These intergenerational relationships are never more important than over the holiday season. Caregivers are stressed and feel guilty about their senior parents. At the same time, seniors miss their established connections and long to more actively participate in the traditions of the season. Friends and family of adult caregivers struggle to find ways to reduce the burden they feel all year long and especially over the holidays.

Judy Dahlstrom is one of more than 38 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S. She helps her 87-year old mother, Marilyn, with her weekly chores and companionship in a San Jose retirement community.

"It's hard for my mom because her husband and so many friends have passed away. She is such a social person and relishes making new connections," Judy explained. "My daughter asked what I wanted for Christmas and I joked, 'more friends for Grandma.'"

Judy's daughter delivered on that unusual request with a gift certificate from Mon Ami , matching her grandmother Marilyn with a local college student to connect, share stories and play dominoes.

"It was the most original and thoughtful gift ever," Judy shared. "In one fell swoop my brilliant daughter came up with an inspired gift for her grandmother and more stress relief than I'd get from a 90-minute massage!"

