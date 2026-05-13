The Hottest Montreal Grand Prix Events Take Over Palma

MONTREAL, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Located in the heart of Griffintown, Palma is where fine dining, music, nightlife, and Formula 1 energy come together during Montreal Grand Prix weekend. Elegant yet vibrant, the venue blends sleek architectural design with warm textures and ambient lighting, effortlessly transitioning from upscale dining to one of the city's most sought-after late-night destinations.

Inspired by the energy of cities like New York and Miami, Palma offers a sophisticated experience that goes far beyond the plate. Under the vision of owner Moti Meslati, the restaurant has become a staple of Montreal's luxury hospitality scene and a must-visit during F1 festivities.

The menu features refined New American cuisine with Asian influences, centered around premium seafood sourced from the world's top markets according to seasonal freshness. Designed for sharing, the experience includes crudos, sushi, raw bar selections, and elevated hot dishes crafted with precision, balance, and bold flavor.

Behind the bar, Palma showcases an impressive selection of top-tier tequila, rare cognacs, internationally sourced wines, and an exceptional champagne program. Cocktails are elegant, modern, and expertly executed — designed to impress without excess.

Over the years, Palma has welcomed an impressive list of international celebrities and athletes, including Brody Jenner, Scott Disick, Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, supermodel Niki Taylor, Jared Goff, Lance Stroll, and internationally renowned DJ and producer Steve Aoki.

During Canadian F1 weekend, Palma transforms into one of Montreal's premier nightlife destinations, where dinner naturally evolves into an unforgettable evening experience.

MAY 20

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

IHANA Wine Experience with Valtteri Bottas

Palma launches the festivities with an exclusive evening celebrating IHANA Wine, the personal wine project of Valtteri Bottas. Guests will discover the story behind the brand, explore Bottas' passion for winemaking, and enjoy a rare tasting experience featuring exceptionally limited bottles.

* An intimate Q&A session

* Elegant canapés

* A curated tasting experience in a refined atmosphere

With only 5,000 bottles produced worldwide, availability is extremely limited and attendance will be intentionally restricted.

Reservations: www.livelywine.ca

MAY 21

DJ Tifi (Toronto) & DJ JP Sikias

Born into a family deeply connected to international motorsport, DJ Tifi — brother of former Formula 1 driver Nicholas Latifi — brings a sophisticated and energetic vision inspired by the luxury, adrenaline, and global culture surrounding Formula 1. His performances are known for delivering elevated experiences that go beyond the traditional nightlife scene.

MAY 22

DJ Purple (Miami) & Matt & Kev

A prominent figure in Miami's nightlife circuit, DJ Purple has built a reputation for high-energy sets and celebrity-driven events, performing at some of the city's most iconic venues.

MAY 23

DJ Tifi (Toronto) & DJ Zoo

An electrifying evening blending Toronto and Montreal nightlife culture in the heart of the city.

MAY 24

A Brunch Affair — Starting at 4:00 p.m.

* The Formula 1 race broadcast live on six giant screens

* DJs from Toronto, Montreal, and Miami

* Signature cocktails and elevated brunch offerings

* A vibrant sunset-to-late-night atmosphere

* A special film screening to close out the weekend

Hosted By Ali Ma (Mtl By Night) & Kirby (Parc Ave Toronto / Yorkville)

Located at the corner of Peel and Wellington streets, Palma remains one of Montreal's most exclusive and in-demand destinations during the race weekend.

https://palmamtl.ca

SOURCE PALMA Restaurant