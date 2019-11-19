The House Looks to Take its Innovative Study Lounge to New York, California, and Beyond

GLENCOE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade the number of students coping with extreme stress has risen rapidly. In fact, studies show that more than 30% of teenagers have been diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression, and in reality, that actual number is much higher. While the root of this stress cannot be pinpointed to one particular cause, published research has shown that 70% of surveyed students identify school as their primary source of stress. This may be due to the modern classroom not conducive to the modern student. And while creativity and disruption are the hottest new commodities in business, government and education fail to capture the modern movement of accelerated invention. The world is celebrating transformative imagination. Public education is not.

To help improve the system educational entrepreneurs are leading the way, serving as incubators for educational breakthroughs. That is why Gil and Carrie Gibori created The House Tutoring Lounge® — a modern student study center designed to create a safe space for students to connect, learn, and grow. With a decade of experience in the tutoring industry, Gil and Carrie worked to tackle the cumulated challenges their students and families were experiencing over the years. With unique insight garnered at the apex of schools, mental health professionals, and after school educational support, they knew the age-old model was simply not working for the contemporary student.

The House takes a completely novel approach to extracurricular education support, providing middle school and high school students with a parent-free oasis to recharge, inspire one another, and seek the help they need right when they need it. A safe place to meet their parents' expectations without having them hovering over their shoulder. Aside from being a new type of space, The House offers an innovative approach with homework help and on-demand private tutoring ordered via an app — allowing students to seek help when they want, for a long as they want, with whom they want. The House is a membership model with amenities included and private tutoring at an hourly rate. So far, in the first 10 months, The House has logged nearly 16,000 student hours, and more than 7,500 tutoring hours, proving their disruptive concept to be an effective and lucrative retail model.

"If we listen to students, the problem is clear. They are tired of being forced into a learning model that sucks the life out of them," Gil Gibori said. "They are tired of being disengaged in their learning, seeking a fresh space in which control rests in their hands. The House is that space."

With its flagship location operating near Chicago since January 2019, The House is opening its second location next month, with a third underway. The team is in discussions with Angel investors around the country to finalize its first round of capital, aimed at proving the business and charging toward national expansion. Targets for expansion outside of Illinois include New York and California, two states home to multiple target markets for The House.

"We see immense potential in cities around the country," Gibori said. "Right now, we're looking for the best partners to help get us there."

To learn more about The House, visit https://www.the.house/.

ABOUT THE HOUSE

The House is the premiere teenage study lounge designed to create a safe space for students to connect, learn, and grow. Understanding that kids are better positioned for success when they have somewhere to study away from the pressures of the world, The House takes a personalized approach to supplementary educational support, providing middle school and high school students with a parent-free oasis to recharge, be inspired and work at their own pace and with their own rules. For more information, visit https://www.the.house/ or call (847) 461-3616.

Media Contact:

Alison Hoesli

Interdependence PR

229420@email4pr.com

(949) 250-4305

SOURCE The House