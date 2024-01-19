The House of Angostura® kicks off the countdown to its bicentennial celebrations.

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Angostura® prepares to celebrate as it counts down to its 200-year anniversary in 2024. With just a few weeks into the start of the new year, the House of Angostura® is ramping up preparations for a full year of festivities in honour of its bicentennial.

2024 will be an extraordinary year for the House of Angostura® as new product releases, commemorative limited editions, and incredible anniversary parties are planned worldwide. Trinidad & Tobago is a country known for its ability to throw a good party, as its scenes at Carnival can attest. Angostura® will carry this legendary, vibrant energy through its anniversary celebrations internationally. This historic year will see the House of Angostura® join an elite group of companies that has successfully maintained its relevance with each new generation of consumers for 200 years by continually innovating and building on its legacy.

Every dash of ANGOSTURA® bitters has told a rich story for two centuries. The iconic bitters brand was born in 1824 when it was first formulated as a medicinal tincture in Venezuela by Dr Johann Seigert, surgeon general in Simon Bolivar's revolutionary army. In the 1870s, Dr Siegert's three sons moved to Trinidad, where Angostura® has been made ever since to the exact recipe as in 1824.

In the 1950s, following the success of bitters, Angostura® decided to apply its know-how and passion for blending into crafting a range of beautiful rums. It now boasts one of the most highly awarded rum portfolios in the world. Angostura® today is one of Trinidad & Tobago's crown jewels, and the almost two centuries-old history is a testament to the company's grit, drive, and determination.

Over the past 200 years, Angostura® has expanded from bitters and rum into other spirits, as well as low and no alcoholic beverages. 183 years after the original aromatic bitters, Angostura® introduced ANGOSTURA® orange bitters, and their latest innovation, ANGOSTURA® cocoa bitters, which was released in 2020 is helping to support the survival of Trinidad & Tobago's indigenous agricultural gem, Trinitario cocoa, and provides small-scale organic cocoa farmers with a sustainable future.

House of Angostura® Chief Executive Officer, Laurent Schun comments: "For any company to reach 200 years is an incredible achievement. We're very proud and really excited going into our bicentennial year. We have so many plans that we're about to implement, including some exciting new products. 2024 is going to be 366 days of celebrating. As for the next 200 years, the future looks bright for Angostura".

