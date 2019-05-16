The House of Creed and HIGHSNOBIETY Celebrate the launch of Aventus Cologne

Attendees were the first to experience the new scent at the National Sawdust in Williamsburg, with a backdrop of musical performances by internationally renowned DJs Kittysayword , Odalys and special guest Duckwrth. A digital graffiti wall, Aventus Cologne sampling station, and a dedicated swag area were among just a few of the highlights throughout the night. Aventus Cologne officially launches on June 2 nd at Creed boutiques and Creedboutique.com within North America.

Who: The House of Creed x Highsnobiety with performances by Kittysayword, Odalys and Duckwrth

What: Aventus Cologne Experience

Where: National Sawdust, 80 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

When: May 15, 2019, 8:00-11:00PM

About Aventus Cologne

The woody fresh Aventus Cologne opens with bright ginger, mandarin and rosebay. The earthy heart notes include patchouli, Indian sandalwood and vetiver. The fragrance finishes with base notes styrax, birch, musk and tonka bean.

About The House of Creed

The House of Creed is one of the world's oldest, privately owned fragrance houses passed down from father to son for more than 250 years, spanning seven generations. Today, sixth generation and master perfumer Olivier Creed and his son, Erwin Creed, carry on the craft from their Parisian laboratory continuing the art of Creed's perfume making—a timeless, yet modern take on history, bottled.

About Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety is the leading media brand documenting the most influential emerging trends and products in fashion, music, art and lifestyle. Since its founding in 2005, the brand has been an authority on the evolution and progression of the streetwear movement and its impact on mainstream popular culture. Through its curated editorial content (bi-annual print publication, dot com, and video/podcast), social properties, in-house content and brand studio, Highsnobiety+, and e-commerce platform, the media brand acts as a cultural liaison that connects culturally relevant brands with the next generation of style-conscious tastemakers and trendsetters.

