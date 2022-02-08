THE HOUSE OF ROHL UNVEILS LATEST INNOVATIONS AT KBIS 2022 THAT INSPIRE LUXURY WHOLE HOME DESIGN

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year at KBIS, House of Rohl®, a portfolio of luxury plumbing brands, will bring to life the intersection between exquisite design and personal wellbeing as many put a greater emphasis on how the body and mind are equally impacted by their surroundings. The newest offerings from House of Rohl are designed to bring the two into balance by creating a relaxing or invigorating space for homeowners through innovative products that enable whole home styling and inspire a life well-crafted.

"Today, there's a transformation in how our customers define their bathroom and kitchen spaces," noted Justin Storm, Group Product Manager at House of Rohl. "In particular, the bathroom has become a serene sanctuary where function marries mindfulness. It is a place for wellness rituals and spa-like treatments that encourage immersion in a setting that helps erase the everyday. Our latest product introductions capture the need for an elegant retreat while empowering whole home design in a way that only House of Rohl can through our portfolio of five global luxury brands."

THE HOUSE OF ROHL BATHROOM EXPERIENCE

In partnership with Wallpaper*, Victoria + Albert® reinforces its brand leadership in the space with the launch of three new color palettes for 2022. These new palettes, aptly described as Bathitecture, deliver on the consumer desire for personalization and can be applied to Victoria + Albert tubs and sinks, and provide design inspiration for aspects of the bathroom, such as wall colors, cabinetry and décor. Influenced by architectural styles of the 20th century, the palettes represent distinct worlds of design: Belgian Minimalism, composed of calm, soft colors like light blues, pastels and slate greys, reflects simplicity and serenity; Brazilian Modernism, a rich, earth tone palette with deep reds, greens and blues, is reminiscent of South American architecture; and American Postmodernism, a spectrum of industrial shades with pops of color, creates a statement-making environment for the bath.

Reflecting the heritage revival-style trend of mixing old with new, ROHL® introduces the Apothecary™ Collection for the bath. Taking inspiration from angular antique bottles that once held potent elixirs and are now sought-after collectables, Apothecary transforms vintage design into a silhouette of contoured elegance and nuanced simplicity for homeowners who seek the rare, elusive and uncommon. The collection is comprised of faucets, tub fillers, accessories and shower solutions in a number of finishes for an eclectic yet elegant bathroom.

Additionally, the new Riobel® Ode™ Bath Collection reflects an expanded focus on hygiene while redefining geometry with a balance of profile, proportion and performance. The form and materials are easy to maintain, and the meeting of function, smart engineering and effortless style is expressed through fluid, geometric lines for homeowners who don't want to sacrifice style for a room that's easy to sanitize and manage.

Celebrating innovation in the shower space and consumer desire for a place to relax, recharge and reinvigorate, House of Rohl simplified its valve offering. The new House of Rohl valves support all highly-desired shower configurations across three brands – ROHL, Perrin & Rowe®, and Riobel – giving homeowners the ability to customize and create their own ultimate shower experience, ranging from a basic shower to a simple spa to the ultimate dream spa.

THE HOUSE OF ROHL KITCHEN EXPERIENCE

As the heart of the home, the kitchen is an integral space for holistic wellbeing. The intersection between dining and home entertainment creates the need for multi-purpose functionality unlike any other room in the home.

"Homeowners continue to look toward elevated home experiences and use their spaces in multiple ways," said Storm. "The kitchen is a popular gathering area for family and friends, and the newest House of Rohl kitchen collections allow consumers to update this space in a way that's fitting for both guest entertaining and more intimate family occasions."

With functionality and home entertainment in mind, ROHL unveils two new multi-purpose, professional-style Culinario™ sinks for those who love to experiment in the kitchen. This thick-gauge sink elevates customization and functionality to a new level with interchangeable kitchen tools, including a colander, a drying rack and a chopping board to seamlessly combine cooking prep, cleaning and hosting tasks.

To fulfill the consumer desire for balance and practicality in the kitchen, Shaws® reveals the Shaker™ undermount fireclay sink. A modern interpretation of the 1897 original, this new sink is now doubly practical with a low-divide double bowl to easily separate clean and dirty dishes, while accommodating the washing of large pans and baking sheets. For the increasingly hygiene conscious, the Shaker undermount sink also boasts double glazing that creates a bacteria-resistant surface.

In further pursuit of delivering beautifully handcrafted products, Perrin & Rowe brings its exacting sense of proportion and artistry into a new collection of drawer pulls and an expanded offering of bath accessories. An array of shapes and hand-polished finishes encourage mixing or matching for a personalized look with finely accented pulls and knobs. In the bathroom, a variety of shelves, bath racks, shower door handles and more are the perfect complement to classic, timeless style.

For more information, consumers and designers can discover the latest luxury decorative plumbing innovations and offerings from the House of Rohl portfolio of brands at houseofrohl.com. For press information, please visit houseofrohl.com/press-room.

About House of Rohl.

The House of Rohl is a portfolio of luxury decorative plumbing brands curated from around the world allowing you to tell your own story of a life well-crafted: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert® and ROHL®. Each has a unique story that connects craft, place of origin and specialized techniques that deliver timeless design. Together they bring a richness of heritage, innovation and design to your kitchen and bath. The House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are a part of the Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.'s Global Plumbing Group (NYSE: FBHS).

Reference: Wallpaper* is a global design destination, championing the best in architecture, interiors, fashion and art. Wallpaper* is both a print and online publisher. For more information, visit www.wallpaper.com.

Contact:

Alexis Tedesco

[email protected]

SOURCE House of Rohl