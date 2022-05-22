THE HOUSE OF SHAHLA DORRIZ COUTURE - INTERNATIONAL DESIGNER WILL HOST A BENEFIT FASHION SHOW FOR Helping Hands of Southern California a 501(c)3 non -profit organization - From her artistic garden (Private Estate Rancho Cucamonga)

SPARE NO EXPENSE - Helping Hands of Southern California is set for Thursday, May 26, 2022 - And will honor - International Designer Shahla Dorriz, Actress Shohreh Aghdashio, Dr. Keith L. Black, Aundrae Russell from KJLH, LA County Sheriff - Eric Strong, Promoter Bobby Dee, Actor: Miguel Nunez Jr., Chef Misael Guerrero, Oscar-winning makeup Artist: Merc Arceneaux and Owner and director of C.O.R.D - Cheryl J. Johnson

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a call to address the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry, AWS LOYALTY GROUP TALENT AGENCY, established in 2021 and located in Los Angeles and Orange County, California, has launched a diversity and inclusion focused business. To celebrate the platform of change in the entertainment industry. "SPARE NO EXPENSE" on Thursday, May 26, 2022, to begin with, a red carpet at 7:30 p.m. - show 8:30 p.m, will continue until 11:00 p.m. The artistic garden of international designer SHAHLA DORRIZ - Only approved guests will receive the location address - Live entertainment - Starring 2 time Grammy winner Opium Moon - Featuring AWS talent: Angelica Montano and Brandon Monsalvo - Tickets must be purchased online. - For tickets: www.helpinghandsofsocal.org - An epic experience - delicious hors d'oeuvres, sexy cocktails, gift bags, and amazing selected invited guests. A Memorial Day weekend kick-off celebration!!!