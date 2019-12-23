The House to Open its Second Innovative Study Lounge for Teens in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The House Tutoring Lounge® – a teen-centered space where students can get on-demand homework help while they study – today announced the opening of its second location in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago. By creating a warm, comfortable, and cozy environment powered by the energy of next-generation design, The House® provides the perfect atmosphere for its tutoring mission. The House® opened its first successful location in Glencoe, Ill. in 2019 and, after less than a year in operation, has plans to expand to New York, California, and beyond.

The House Tutoring Lounge® is the brainchild of tutoring industry veterans Gil and Carrie Gibori, who saw a pressing need to address increasing stress and anxiety among teenagers, largely stemming from academic pressures. Today, research has found that more than 30% of teenagers have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression – and far more remain undiagnosed. After examining the current state of after-school support businesses, and partnering with mental health professionals, Gil and Carrie embarked on a plan to improve the paradigm for supporting students through their innovative lounge concept.

The House® unique study center serves as a parent-free oasis where middle and high school students can recharge, inspire each other, and relax. For help with school, they simply order up in-person, on-demand homework help using The House's innovative app.

Similar to the original Glencoe location, the Highland Park lounge builds on the same template as the flagship location, but elevates the original design by infusing dramatic work curated from well-known Chicago artists and surprising design elements that have never been incorporated into a space for teenagers.

The new location will be staffed by a hand-picked, eclectic mix of tutors who break the mold of typical educators. These "genius misfits" include everyone from surfers with PhDs to former punk rock roadies with graduate degrees in education. The tutors develop intentional relationships with students with the goal of building confidence and empowering self-advocacy. Students get to know tutors through private sessions and spending time with them in the lounge.

What does the typical student look like? The House® welcomes students of all kinds: high achievers, those with learning challenges, students managing anxiety or depression, and your average 'get-me-out of my home' teens. "Teenagers deserve more," explains founder Gil Gibori. "Most of the world doesn't value teenagers. At The House®, we celebrate them. We are their oasis."

The Highland Park location is set to open up in the downtown area, in the beginning of the new year.

This premiere teenage study lounge is designed to create a safe space for students to connect and grow. Students are better positioned for success when they can study away from external pressures. The House offers supplementary educational support while providing students with a parent-free oasis to be inspired and work at their own pace. For more information, visit https://www.the.house or call (847) 461-3616.

