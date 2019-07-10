NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Household Wipes Market: About this market



Household wipes are used for cleaning and disinfecting different areas in a house, including kitchen, bathroom, toilet, and floor. This household wipes market analysis considers the revenue generation based on distribution channels that include online and offline. Our analysis also considers the sales of household wipes in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the number of retail stores will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global household wipes market report looks at factors such as the favorable features of household wipes, increase in demand for disinfecting wipes, and introduction of all-purpose and specialty household wipes. However, the fluctuating raw materials prices for nonwoven fabrics, growing concerns about disposability of flushable wipes, and government regulations and standardization may hamper the growth of the household wipes industry over the forecast period.



Global household wipes market: Overview



Increase in demand for disinfecting wipes



The demand for disinfecting household wipes has increased significantly owing to the growing concerns about the spread of infectious diseases, safe food storage, sterilizing household surfaces, and clean bathroom and toilet. Disinfecting wipes are portable, convenient to use, and can sanitize anything. Thus, the increasing demand for disinfecting wipes will fuel the expansion of the household wipes market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Introduction of eco-friendly biodegradable cleaning wipes



Consumers are increasingly preferring clean label products made from renewable resources and recyclable chemicals. Hence, vendors are adopting advanced technologies to manufacture household wipes from plant-based substrates and additives such as cucumber, aloe, extract, and tea tree oil. Some vendors have also introduced eco-friendly biodegradable household wipes made from compostable material and natural fibers. Thus, the introduction of biodegradable cleaning wipes is expected to be a key household wipes market trends during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global household wipes market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household wipes providers, that include 3M Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., The Clorox Co., and Unilever Group.



Also, the household wipes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

