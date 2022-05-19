The housing market is as competitive as ever despite 53% rise in mortgage costs

Year-over-year home value growth set a record for the 13th consecutive month in April. The typical U.S. home is worth $344,141, 20.9% higher than a year ago. That record pace of growth comes despite rising mortgage rates eating away at what home buyers can afford. The monthly mortgage payment on the typical U.S. home is 11.7% higher than it would have been in March, and 52.5% higher than a year ago, assuming a 30-year mortgage with a 20% down payment. ii

"We do expect the market to begin rebalancing this spring as rising costs keep enough would-be buyers on the sidelines for inventory to begin catching up with demand, but we have not yet reached that point," said Nicole Bachaud, Zillow economist. "Nearly half of homes are selling above their list price, and April sales happened as fast as we've ever recorded. It may very well be that fewer people are trying to buy, but with bidding wars continuing to drive up prices on limited inventory, those in the market today likely won't feel much relief."

To keep monthly mortgage costs the same as they would have been a year ago, today's buyers must shop in a different price range. According to estimates from Zillow's mortgage calculator , a buyer who can afford a monthly mortgage payment of $1,500 could have paid roughly $340,000 for a house a year ago, when mortgage rates were much lower. Today, that $1,500 monthly payment could buy a house worth about $275,000. And that is before factoring in home value growth of more than 20% during that time; a buyer would have paid about $227,500 a year ago for that $275,000 home.iii

Rising costs have not yet eased competition. Homes that sold in April typically went pending after only seven days, tying a monthly record set last May and June. To put that remarkable market speed into perspective, in April 2019, the last spring before the pandemic, the typical home sat on the market for 24 days before an offer was accepted.

Nearly half (48%) of homes that were purchased in March — the latest data available — sold for more than the asking price, indicating the buyer expected multiple bidders. That's up from 37.5% in March 2021. More than three-quarters of homes are selling above list price in the country's most competitive markets: San Francisco (80.4%), Seattle (77.3%) and San Jose (76.1%).

Faint signs are starting to emerge that a more balanced market is around the corner. The share of listings with a price cut crept up to 9.1%, higher than 8.6% in March and 7.8% last April. That may be a sign that sellers cannot be quite as ambitious in their pricing strategy as they could have been in recent months.

Inventory continues to rise as well, up 5.5% from March — the second straight month of growth. The year-over-year inventory deficit has also shrunk in each of the past three months, now sitting at -19.5%.

More inventory is both the consequence and the cause of a more balanced housing market: It limits the number of buyers bidding on each home as there are more to choose from, and it prompts sellers to price their home competitively.

Zillow's home value forecast now calls for 11.6% growth through April 2023, down from a year-ahead forecast of 14.9% made in March. Zillow's forecast for existing home sales has been lowered as well, now predicting 5.73 million sales in 2022. That would mark a 6.4% decrease from 2021. Spiking mortgage rates, inventory gains, and lower-than-expected pending home sales and mortgage application data drove the downward revision.

These downwardly revised projections would still represent a very strong housing market in the coming year. Other than this recent run of record-breaking home value growth, only during a short stretch in 2005 have home values grown faster than 11.6% annually in the history of the Zillow Home Value Index. And while 5.73 million existing home sales would be a decrease from a remarkably strong 2021, that would mark the second-best calendar year total since 2006.

The pace of annual rent growth slowed for the second consecutive month. Rents are up 16.4% year over year, down from 17% annual growth in March. The typical U.S. rental unit costs $1,927 a month.

Metropolitan Area* Zillow

Home

Value

Index

(ZHVI) ZHVI

YoY

Change Monthly

Mortgage

Payment

on a

Typical

Home** Monthly

Mortgage

Payment

on a

Typical

Home

YoY

Change Median

Days to

Pending Share

of

Homes

Sold

Above

List

(March

2022) Zillow

Observed

Rent

Index

(ZORI) ZORI

YoY

Change United States $344,141 20.9% $1,475 52.5% 7 48.0% $1,927 16.4% New York, NY $600,354 12.7% $2,573 42.2% 22 46.7% $3,004 20.5% Los Angeles, CA $932,783 20.9% $3,998 52.4% 10 69.9% $2,864 16.1% Chicago, IL $305,282 14.3% $1,308 44.1% 7 36.7% $1,883 11.4% Dallas–Fort Worth, TX $381,089 30.1% $1,633 64.1% 8 63.0% $1,750 17.9% Philadelphia, PA $327,347 13.7% $1,403 43.4% 7 45.7% $1,822 11.6% Houston, TX $299,998 22.5% $1,286 54.5% 8 41.3% $1,550 12.6% Washington, DC $550,917 11.0% $2,361 39.9% 5 54.8% $2,174 12.2% Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL $430,068 28.1% $1,843 61.6% 12 31.2% $2,846 31.7% Atlanta, GA $367,946 30.4% $1,577 64.4% 6 54.4% $1,904 17.4% Boston, MA $649,034 15.1% $2,782 45.1% 6 62.5% $2,762 12.0% San Francisco, CA $1,489,691 20.1% $6,385 51.5% 9 80.4% $3,157 10.4% Detroit, MI $238,278 15.3% $1,021 45.4% 5 45.5% $1,405 11.2% Riverside, CA $578,174 27.6% $2,478 60.9% 9 62.7% $2,584 16.9% Phoenix, AZ $466,170 30.9% $1,998 65.1% 7 50.5% $1,911 21.6% Seattle, WA $791,933 25.7% $3,394 58.5% 5 77.3% $2,206 16.0% Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN $374,074 12.7% $1,603 42.1% 8 53.8% $1,624 6.6% San Diego, CA $923,350 28.0% $3,957 61.4% 7 70.2% $2,946 20.0% St. Louis, MO $239,028 15.3% $1,024 45.4% 5 51.5% $1,263 11.0% Tampa, FL $366,059 35.1% $1,569 70.3% 5 48.0% $2,055 26.9% Baltimore, MD $372,061 11.4% $1,595 40.4% 5 46.9% $1,776 10.7% Denver, CO $639,316 24.6% $2,740 57.2% 5 69.5% $1,940 15.1% Pittsburgh, PA $211,973 14.2% $909 44.0% 8 33.7% $1,323 8.1% Portland, OR $581,400 19.3% $2,492 50.4% 5 62.7% $1,821 12.6% Charlotte, NC $372,300 30.8% $1,596 64.9% 4 57.8% $1,738 17.4% Sacramento, CA $616,124 21.8% $2,641 53.6% 7 67.3% $2,233 12.3% San Antonio, TX $329,532 25.5% $1,412 58.2% 7 49.8% $1,441 15.3% Orlando, FL $376,474 31.7% $1,614 66.1% 5 45.1% $1,999 23.7% Cincinnati, OH $255,392 15.5% $1,095 45.7% 3 44.4% $1,412 11.3% Cleveland, OH $212,605 15.9% $911 46.2% 5 45.0% $1,344 11.3% Kansas City, MO $283,085 16.2% $1,213 46.5% 3 53.7% $1,338 11.1% Las Vegas, NV $437,478 33.3% $1,875 68.1% 6 50.6% $1,851 21.3% Columbus, OH $290,400 17.1% $1,245 47.7% 3 58.2% $1,430 12.2% Indianapolis, IN $263,495 20.5% $1,129 52.0% 4 48.2% $1,457 13.7% San Jose, CA $1,710,404 25.2% $7,331 57.8% 8 76.1% $3,199 12.4% Austin, TX $594,441 37.6% $2,548 73.6% 11 61.7% $1,823 20.0% Virginia Beach, VA $317,835 14.4% $1,362 44.2% 13 57.1% $1,584 12.3% Nashville, TN $433,158 32.8% $1,857 67.5% 4 55.2% $1,802 18.9% Providence, RI $438,168 16.8% $1,878 47.2% 7 59.1% $1,900 15.0% Milwaukee, WI $267,887 12.0% $1,148 41.3% 22 55.2% $1,242 7.3% Jacksonville, FL $355,286 32.4% $1,523 67.0% 5 43.4% $1,748 20.4% Memphis, TN $224,616 21.2% $963 52.8% 9 49.6% $1,526 14.2% Oklahoma City, OK $210,799 18.2% $903 49.0% 4 45.5% $1,318 12.3% Louisville, KY $236,137 14.1% $1,012 43.9% 5 34.3% $1,274 11.2% Hartford, CT $312,123 14.5% $1,338 44.4% 6 59.5% $1,590 11.3% Richmond, VA $320,654 13.2% $1,374 42.8% 5 63.1% $1,539 13.4% New Orleans, LA $264,185 14.2% $1,132 44.0% 6 34.2% $1,503 16.9% Buffalo, NY $241,651 18.8% $1,036 49.8% 9 63.3% $1,232 9.9% Raleigh, NC $445,219 36.4% $1,908 72.0% 4 70.2% $1,706 17.7% Birmingham, AL $234,645 17.7% $1,006 48.4% 7 54.5% $1,302 11.5% Salt Lake City, UT $602,765 28.8% $2,583 62.4% 5 66.6% $1,646 19.1%

*Table ordered by market size **Principal and interest only, assuming a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 20% down payment



i The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Report is aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 931 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 2000. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood levels can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.

ii Principal and interest only. Property taxes, homeowners insurance and other additional costs are not included.

iii Estimated monthly mortgage payments in this example assume a 20% down payment, a property tax rate of 0.88%, annual home insurance costs of $1,260 and no HOA dues. Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey data were used to estimate prevailing mortgage rates during each period.

SOURCE Zillow