The Houston Office Leasing Brokers Association (HOLBA) Celebrates its 24th Landlord Representative of the Year Awards honoring the Landlord Representatives of Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOLBA celebrated the achievements of the top landlord representatives during its 24th Landlord Representative of the Year Award ceremony held at the Houston Country Club on February 9th, 2023. Leaders in the industry were recognized for their 2022 accomplishments with HOLBA's Landlord Representative of the Year, Deal of the Year, and Landlord Representative Rising Star awards.

"HOLBA honored the leaders in the landlord representative industry," said Charlie Neuhaus, President of HOLBA. "These standout professionals were acknowledged for their sizable and complex transactions, their involvement in the industry, and also in the communities they serve."

HOLBA's 2022 Landlord Representative of the Year was awarded to Brad Fricks, Senior Vice President at Stream Realty Partners. Fricks was acknowledged for his production at over 9 million SF throughout the course of his career as well as his industry involvement and numerous industry accolades.

HOLBA's 2022 Deal of the Year was awarded to Rima Soroka and JP Hutcheson with Parkway for the 15-year Bechtel Energy lease at CityWest Place 3 and 4. The deal resulted in CityWest 3 achieving a 100% lease rate and the CityWest Campus achieving a 92% lease rate, enabling ownership to consider disposition options. Tenant representatives Kevin Kushner and William Padon with CBRE were instrumental in completing the deal.

HOLBA's 2022 Landlord Representative Rising Star was awarded to Andrew Elliott, an in-house leasing agent with Granite Properties. Elliot was acknowledged for being a valued creator of Granite's Houston portfolio, for his business acumen, and for being the lead on nearly half of Granite's Houston portfolio.

