The HOW Agency Announces Dedicated Medical Doctor and Plastic Surgery Vertical

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and a subsidiary of 5WPR, announces today the continued expansion of its Health & Wellness division with a dedicated medical doctor and plastic surgery vertical, tailored to the unique needs of medical professionals in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Digital services offered to medical doctors and plastic surgery clients include strategy and implementation of full-funnel digital marketing programs to build brand awareness, increase sales, improve search rankings and more. The team has substantial experience in SEO, social media marketing, content marketing, influencer campaigns, media planning and buying, and online reputation management.

"We are entering a new generation of medical providers and plastic surgeons with more complex needs and goals than before," said Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW. "We understand the unique challenges and opportunities in the healthcare sector, and our dedicated team is equipped to help medical professionals thrive in an increasingly competitive digital landscape."

The HOW Agency is a PRNEWS Digital Agency of the Year 2024 and is a winner of a Shorty Award in the SEO & SEM category, as well as an Innovation SABRE North America Award in the Best Use of LinkedIn category, for their client work.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the Innovation SABRE Awards North America and was named a 2024 Digital Agency of the Year by PRNEWS. For more information visit howagency.co.

