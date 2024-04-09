The HOW Agency Named 2024 Premier Google Partner

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and subsidiary of 5WPR, is pleased to announce it has earned a spot in the most exclusive tier of the Google Partner program and is now recognized as a 2024 Premier Partner.

The Google Premier Partner badge is an exclusive designation, recognizing HOW as a top-performing agency in the U.S., maintaining an optimization score of at least 70%, indicating their success in ensuring clients' accounts perform exceptionally well, helping them consistently identifying new growth opportunities sand sustaining success on an ongoing basis through responsible and strategic spending.

"Achieving Premier status as a Google Partner is a major milestone for HOW. It represents the investment we've made in improving our practices to ensure we perform to the best of our abilities on behalf of our clients," said Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "We are particularly proud of the elevated level of capabilities we can offer as a digital agency, and I look forward to continuing our growth trajectory."

Since its launch last May, The HOW Agency has received numerous accolades. In addition to reaching Premier Partner status, HOW has also received a Gold AVA Digital Award for Social Campaign, Digital Marketing, and was named winner of a Platinum MarCom Award.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 Top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit howagency.co.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian more than 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected]

212.584.4310

SOURCE The HOW Agency