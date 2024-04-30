The HOW Agency Named Finalist in the 16th Annual Shorty Awards

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and subsidiary of 5WPR, announced today that its work for client BUILT has been named a finalist in the SEO & SEM category of the 16th Annual Shorty Awards.

As the digital agency of record for BUILT, the HOW team was tasked with rebuilding their digital strategy to bridge the gap between their existing marketing efforts and growth in their direct-to-consumer business.

"Our team leads every endeavor with a performance thinking mindset – which gives us the ability to look at platforms, targeting, and messaging with intention and purpose," said Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "The search landscape is incredibly competitive, so not only exceeding client expectations through our work and results, but also being acknowledged as a finalist in the Shorty Awards, is an honor."

The Shorty Awards recognize the best individuals and organizations on social media and digital platforms. Winners are selected by a panel of judges and announced during a ceremony in Tribeca, NYC on May 22nd. Additional Audience Honor Awards are selected through public votes.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B sectors, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards, and was named a Top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year in 2023. For more information, visit howagency.co.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for its cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian over 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's. Additionally, it was awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards® and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE The HOW Agency