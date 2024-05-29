The HOW Agency Named Winner in 16th Annual Shorty Awards

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and subsidiary of 5WPR, announced today that its work for client BUILT has won a Shorty Award in the category of SEO & SEM.

The campaign also received an Audience Honoree, an award given to the campaign with the highest number of public votes.

As the digital agency of record for BUILT, the HOW team was tasked with rebuilding their digital strategy to bridge the gap between their existing marketing efforts and the growth of their direct-to-consumer business.

"We are blown away at the response to our work. To receive The Shorty Award for our category, in addition to being named an Audience Honoree, is an incredible recognition for HOW," said Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "Our team works incredibly hard to ensure we generate the best results for our clients, and this award win is a testament to their dedication and talent. We look forward to continuing pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve for our clients."

The Shorty Awards honor the best of digital and social media by the most innovative and influential brands, agencies, organizations, and individuals whose work shows excellence in digital storytelling. Winners and honorees were announced on May 22 at an in-person ceremony at Tribeca 360º in New York City.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 Top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit howagency.co.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

