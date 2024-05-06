The HOW Agency Named Winner in PRNEWS 2024 Digital Awards

Agency Receives Additional Honorable Mentions for Sponsored/Paid Content and Digital Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and subsidiary of 5WPR, announced today that its work for client BUILT has won the Search Marketing Campaign category in the PRNEWS 2024 Digital Awards.

As the digital agency of record for BUILT, the HOW team was tasked with rebuilding the brand's strategy to bridge the gap between their existing marketing efforts and growth in their direct-to-consumer business.

HOW also received an honorable mention in the Sponsored/Paid Content category for work with client G-SHOCK, as well as an honorable mention for Digital Agency of the Year.

"The PRNEWS Digital Awards spotlight the best of our industry's offerings, and to be honored as a winner and also receive two honorable mentions among this competition reflects the dedication and creativity of our team in delivering exceptional results for our clients," said Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "As we celebrate our first year as an agency, we have much to be proud of. This is just the beginning, and I look forward to another year of success and continued growth."

As the digital agency of record for G-SHOCK, HOW built and executed a reinvention of the brand's social strategy, including a strategic reimagination of their paid media presence.

Launched in 2023, The HOW Agency works with a variety of clients, including both independent digital and integrated digital and communications programs, spanning both consumer and B2B, through programs that range from top of the funnel through the entire customer journey, marrying conversation and conversion. The team has been recipients of a Platinum Marcom Award, Gold AVA Digital Award, named winner in the Innovation SABRE Awards as well as finalist in the 16th Annual Shorty Awards, and included in the 2024 PR Net Next Gen Awards List.

Each year, the PRNEWS Digital Awards program recognizes the most innovative and industry-altering digital communicators and campaigns.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 Top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit howagency.co.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian more than 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

