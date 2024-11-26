The HOW Agency Named Winner of a Platinum MarCom Award for Social Ad Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and subsidiary of 5WPR, is pleased to announce its client work for G-SHOCK has been recognized as a Platinum winner in this year's MarCom Awards, in the Social Ad Campaign category.

As the digital agency of record for G-Shock, the iconic watch brand renowned for its durability, the company tasked HOW with refreshing the brand, reigniting public passion for its products, and democratizing the brand to make it more accessible.

"Our team has had an incredible experience working on this particular campaign," shared Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "We worked collaboratively to push outside of our own comfort zone, tapping into all the areas of our expertise including social, influencer, and performance marketing, to boost G-SHOCK's recognition, introducing a legendary brand to new consumers."

In addition to the Platinum MarCom Award, HOW also received a Gold Stevie® Award for Digital Creativity in Communications or PR Campaign of the Year Category for their work with G-SHOCK in the 2024 American Business Awards.

