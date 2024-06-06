The HOW Agency Receives Gold Stevie® Award for Digital Creativity in Communications or PR Campaign of the Year Category

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and a subsidiary of 5WPR, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Digital Creativity in Communications or PR Campaign of the Year in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

G-SHOCK, the iconic watch brand renowned for its durability, tasked The HOW Agency with refreshing the brand, reigniting public passion for its products, and democratizing the brand to make it more accessible.

"The HOW Agency worked collaboratively across all our areas of expertise – from social, to influencer, to performance marketing - to deliver the best results for G-SHOCK, and this recognition highlights exactly that," said Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "It's an incredible honor to receive a Gold Stevie Award for our 360-degree strategic approach to revitalizing an iconic and storied brand."

Additionally, 5WPR has received the Silver Stevie® Award for Public Relations Agency of the Year and the Grand Stevie Award as the Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the Innovation SABRE Awards North America and was named a 2024 Digital Agency of the Year by PRNEWS. For more information visit howagency.co.

