The HOW Agency Recognized as Finalist in PR Daily's Social Media & Digital Awards

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and a subsidiary of 5WPR, has been recognized as a finalist in the Paid Social Media Campaign category of PR Daily's 2024 Social Media & Digital Awards for its work with client Galanz.

The HOW Agency implemented a comprehensive strategy for Galanz, doubling down on media outreach and influencer partnerships, while also optimizing digital advertising to boost brand loyalty and market presence. This approach included engaging content creation, extensive social media campaigns, and targeted promotions, successfully enhancing brand awareness and customer engagement in the competitive home appliance market.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by PR Daily for HOW's innovative work with Galanz," said Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "Acknowledgements like this underscore our commitment to delivering impactful digital strategies that drive real results for clients. We look forward to celebrating alongside other industry leaders and want to extend our congratulations to all this year's finalists!".

PR Daily's Social Media & Digital Awards celebrates and recognizes the best digital communications and social media campaigns, content, projects, and teams from the past year.

HOW will be honored with the other finalists during the PR Daily Social Media & Digital Awards Luncheon, which will take place Aug.1 at the prestigious Yale Club in New York City. This event will be an inspiring industry celebration, honoring the best digital and social media work, providing opportunities for attendees to engage with industry leaders, make new connections and gain insights from the best of the best.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the Innovation SABRE Awards North America and was named a 2024 Digital Agency of the Year by PRNEWS. For more information visit howagency.co.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected]

212.584.4310

SOURCE The HOW Agency