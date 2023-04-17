The How to Eat for CKD Method Program from CKD Culinary Consulting Is Now Available in Print

Published format gives access to a greater number of kidney patients and provides them the guidance and clarity on how to make those vital dietary changes, and answers that number one question, "What can I eat?"

MINNEAPOLIS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippocrates said, "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food."

Nothing is truer than for chronic kidney disease. The primary treatment is diet, specifically reducing amounts of sodium, potassium, phosphorus, often protein and carbs, and if late stage or on dialysis, fluids.

Book One provides a solid foundation of complete information covering topics such as resources for accurate nutritional information, help with other health related issues common with CKD, in-depth nutrient explanations, extensive food lists, and units dedicated to gluten free, dairy free, lower carb, and vegan / vegetarian. Book Two builds on the foundation from book one where patients are shown exactly HOW to make those dietary changes easily and effectively for life. It covers numerous topics like pesky math equations, understanding labels and ingredients, determining personal daily meal and snack allotment numbers, meal planning, the elimination of the hated daily food tracking, culinary advice to bring meals to the next level, and more.

Implementing those numerous dietary requirements for kidney disease is an uphill battle, and an extreme amount of precious kidney time is wasted searching for answers, which leads patients to nothing but confusion and conflicting information.

The kidney community is now breathing a sigh of relief as they finally have the answers they've desperately needed for so long. The How to Eat for CKD Method supplies patients with answers and advice in a two-part program.

Starting with book one, The Basic Essentials, they are given a solid foundation of complete information covering topics such as resources for accurate nutritional information, help with other health related issues common with CKD, in-depth nutrient explanations, extensive food lists, and units dedicated to gluten free, dairy free, lower carb, and vegan / vegetarian.

Moving into book two, The Core Method, they are building on the foundation from book one and are guided through the step-by-step method showing them exactly HOW to make those dietary changes easily and effectively for life. This book covers numerous topics like pesky math equations that always come up, understanding labels and red flag ingredients, determining their personal daily meal and snack allotment numbers, meal planning, the elimination of the hated daily food tracking, culinary advice to bring meals to the next level, and more.

In a world where we have access to so much information, the process of finding the right answers has become overwhelming and untrustworthy. With The How to Eat for CKD Method, every vital piece of information needed to successfully execute a personalized kidney diet is now available.

All the work has been done and complied in one program. The results are being seen and patients are grateful to finally have clarity and answers.

Complete information can be found on the website. https://www.howtoeatforckd.com

The books are available on Amazon.

About CKD Culinary Consulting

CKD Culinary Consulting is dedicated to the CKD community. The creator, Linda, knows firsthand the journey from diagnosis to successful kidney friendly eating.

Understanding the needs that were not being met for kidney patients, she put the entirety of information and the processes she uses into a complete and unparalleled program. Her husband's lab results have remained stable since his diagnosis in 2016, thanks to the method she created.

Backgrounder

Media Contact:

Linda Blaylock

Owner & Creator

[email protected]

833.328.4253

https://www.howtoeatforckd.com

https://www.ckdculinaryconsulting.com

SOURCE CKD Culinary Consulting