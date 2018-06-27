The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine Announces Four New Board Members

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine ("Jones Foundation") today announced that four prominent leaders have joined the organization's Board of Directors:
David H. Brockway, JD, Partner, Linklaters LLP, Washington, DC
Susan L. Crockin, JD, Crockin Law & Policy Group, PLLC, Scholar, O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, Adjunct Professor, Georgetown University Law Center, Research Assistant Professor, Kennedy Institute of Ethics, Georgetown University, Washington, DC
James P. Toner, MD, PhD, Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine, Atlanta, GA
Thomas L. Toth, MD, Boston IVF and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
The Jones Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing scientific and medical research in the field of reproductive medicine. The Foundation seeks to find solutions to infertility and improve reproductive health by funding vital research and advancing public and professional discourse to shape the bioethics of reproductive medicine.
"With the addition of these extraordinary leaders in the field of law and reproductive medicine, we continue to strengthen our board and our commitment to provide resources to the scientific community to support innovative, high quality research in the field of reproductive medicine," said Robert W. Jones, Chairman of the Board.
About The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine
Founded in 1985, the Jones Foundation is a nonprofit organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research in the field of reproductive medicine. In additional to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, the Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars, which would be designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.
For more information, please visit the Jones Foundation website at www.jonesfound.org
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-howard-and-georgeanna-jones-foundation-for-reproductive-medicine-announces-four-new-board-members-300673377.html
SOURCE The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine
Share this article