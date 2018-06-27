The Jones Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing scientific and medical research in the field of reproductive medicine. The Foundation seeks to find solutions to infertility and improve reproductive health by funding vital research and advancing public and professional discourse to shape the bioethics of reproductive medicine.

"With the addition of these extraordinary leaders in the field of law and reproductive medicine, we continue to strengthen our board and our commitment to provide resources to the scientific community to support innovative, high quality research in the field of reproductive medicine," said Robert W. Jones, Chairman of the Board.

About The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine

Founded in 1985, the Jones Foundation is a nonprofit organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research in the field of reproductive medicine. In additional to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, the Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars, which would be designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.

For more information, please visit the Jones Foundation website at www.jonesfound.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-howard-and-georgeanna-jones-foundation-for-reproductive-medicine-announces-four-new-board-members-300673377.html

SOURCE The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine

Related Links

http://jonesfound.org

