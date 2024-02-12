The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine announces its sponsorship of the Jones Foundation Infertility Counseling Conference

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is pleased to announce that it has become the primary sponsor of the internationally acclaimed Jones Foundation Infertility Counseling Conference ("JFICC"), formerly known as the Jefferson Infertility Counseling Conference. As one of its long-established missions of sponsoring educational endeavors to address public policy issues impacting reproductive medicine and contribute to improving the human condition, the Jones Foundation is excited to sponsor this exceptional educational conference.

The JFICC was conceived in 2012 to address a void in high-quality mental health training by conference director, Andrea Braverman, Ph.D., an internationally recognized leader in the mental health field for over 30 years. Dr. Braverman is a Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Thomas Jefferson University. Together with co-directors Susan Crockin, J.D., Crockin Law & Policy Group and Senior Scholar at Georgetown Law Center's O'Neill Institute, and William Petok, Ph.D., Clinical Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Thomas Jefferson University, the conference is now in its 11th year.

This 4-day annual conference is attended by over 250 professionals from the United States and Europe. Long recognized as the premier annual conference for mental health and allied professionals practicing in the assisted reproductive technology space, the annual conference will be held April 17-20, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA. In the spirit and tradition of Dr. Howard W. Jones, Jr., and Dr. Georgeanna S. Jones' encouragement of learning through dialogue and meaningful gatherings, the conference engages participants by addressing cutting-edge medical, legal, ethical, and psychosocial issues and developments in a welcoming, collegial, and interactive learning environment. For additional information about the conference, please visit jficc.org.

About the Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation

The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a 501(c)(3) organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research and education in the field of reproductive medicine. In addition to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, the Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars or other educational activities designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.

