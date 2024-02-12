The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine announces its sponsorship of the Jones Foundation Infertility Counseling Conference

News provided by

The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine

12 Feb, 2024, 11:29 ET

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is pleased to announce that it has become the primary sponsor of the internationally acclaimed Jones Foundation Infertility Counseling Conference ("JFICC"), formerly known as the Jefferson Infertility Counseling Conference. As one of its long-established missions of sponsoring educational endeavors to address public policy issues impacting reproductive medicine and contribute to improving the human condition, the Jones Foundation is excited to sponsor this exceptional educational conference.

The JFICC was conceived in 2012 to address a void in high-quality mental health training by conference director, Andrea Braverman, Ph.D., an internationally recognized leader in the mental health field for over 30 years. Dr. Braverman is a Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Thomas Jefferson University. Together with co-directors Susan Crockin, J.D., Crockin Law & Policy Group and Senior Scholar at Georgetown Law Center's O'Neill Institute, and William Petok, Ph.D., Clinical Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Thomas Jefferson University, the conference is now in its 11th year.

This 4-day annual conference is attended by over 250 professionals from the United States and Europe. Long recognized as the premier annual conference for mental health and allied professionals practicing in the assisted reproductive technology space, the annual conference will be held April 17-20, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA. In the spirit and tradition of Dr. Howard W. Jones, Jr., and Dr. Georgeanna S. Jones' encouragement of learning through dialogue and meaningful gatherings, the conference engages participants by addressing cutting-edge medical, legal, ethical, and psychosocial issues and developments in a welcoming, collegial, and interactive learning environment. For additional information about the conference, please visit jficc.org.

About the Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation
The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a 501(c)(3) organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research and education in the field of reproductive medicine. In addition to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, the Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars or other educational activities designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.

SOURCE The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.