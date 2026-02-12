The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine announces new $75,000 Bridge Funding Award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine ("Jones Foundation") is pleased to announce, in partnership with the American Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Foundation ("AAOGF"), The Jones Foundation/AAOGF Exceptional Physician-Scientist Research Award which will provide flexible resources to an awardee to conduct high impact research in reproductive medicine relevant to assisted reproductive technologies. The primary goal of this funding program is to ensure the sustenance and growth of an ongoing meritorious and successful research program that has not secured new or renewal of equivalent funding.

AAOGF is now accepting applications for the Jones Foundation/AAOGF bridge funding award, which provides up to $75,000 to support academic physician-investigators in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. This award is designed to help sustain innovative research focused on the basic and translational biology of gametes, embryos, and ovarian or uterine function relevant to assisted reproductive technologies.

The application deadline is April 1, 2026. Please visit the Jones Foundation website, www.jonesfound.org or the AAOGF website, https://www.aaogf.org/ for additional information and to submit an application.

Robert W. Jones, Chairman of the Jones Foundation Board of Directors offered these comments, "Our goal is to identify and fund the most innovative and promising studies across the United States—those that have the potential to transform treatments, lower patient expenses, and increase the number of successful pregnancies. We are especially pleased to be partnering with AAOGF as we each strive to help promising physician-scientists sustain momentum in their research programs during temporary gaps in funding".

About The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation For Reproductive Medicine

The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine was founded by IVF pioneers Dr. Howard W. Jones, Jr. and Dr. Georgeanna S. Jones who established the first in vitro fertilization program in the United States, the Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine. The Jones institute was responsible for the first American born IVF baby in l981.

The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a 501(c)(3) organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research and education in the field of reproductive medicine. In addition to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, the Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars or other educational activities designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.

SOURCE The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine