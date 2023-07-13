THE HOWARD AND GEORGEANNA JONES FOUNDATION FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBERS

News provided by

The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine

13 Jul, 2023, 11:12 ET

Nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing scientific and medical research in the field of reproductive medicine announces new Board members.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jones Foundation announced today that three physicians have joined the organization's Board of Directors:

  • Mark Hughes, M.D., Ph.D., retired, former Professor and Chair of Human Molecular Genetics; Founder of Genesis Genetics Institute, a multinational Genomics Diagnostic company.
  • Suheil J. Muasher, M.D., Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University School of Medicine.
  • Robert J. Stillman, M.D., Medical Director Emeritus and Senior Mentor, Shady Grove Fertility.

The Jones Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing scientific and medical research in the field of reproductive medicine. The Foundation seeks to find solutions to infertility and improve reproductive health by funding vital research and advancing public and professional discourse to shape the bioethics of reproductive medicine.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Drs. Hughes, Muasher and Stillman to our Board of Directors. These preeminent physicians in the treatment of assisted reproductive technologies, genetics and education add tremendous value to our team," said Robert W. Jones, Chairman of the Board. According to Mr. Jones, the Foundation leadership remains committed to bridging the gap between medical research and clinical practice by engaging those individuals that will promote academic and clinical excellence. "We proudly celebrate the addition of these exceptional leaders to our Board of Directors as we continue to advance the work started by Drs. Howard and Georgeanna Jones," commented Mr. Jones.

About the Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation

The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a 501(c)(3) organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research and education in the field of reproductive medicine. In addition to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, the Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars or other educational activities designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.

SOURCE The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.