The Howard Hughes Corporation® Breaks Ground On New Class-A Office Building And Phase Two Of Multi-family Complex In Downtown Summerlin®

Following the January announcement of 1700 Pavilion and Tanager Echo, both projects have continued to attract growing interest, both locally and nationally, as market demand continues to accelerate at a rapid pace. "Downtown Summerlin's strong momentum is a reflection of current market trends and consumer preferences for working close to home; an active, outdoor lifestyle; and an amenity-rich, walkable downtown within a natural, open environment," said Kevin T. Orrock, President, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation.

1700 Pavilion: meeting office demand in a low-tax, business-friendly environment

In the low-tax, business-friendly state of Nevada, Summerlin continues to attract companies seeking an ideal location where both their businesses and their employees will thrive. Recognized as the community in the Las Vegas area with the strongest connection to nature, Summerlin promotes an active outdoor lifestyle. "Our urban walkability is an attractive amenity for all ages—from millennials to empty-nesters—seeking to customize their footprint while upgrading their lifestyle," continued Orrock. "While working close to home reduce commutes, office employees in the Downtown Summerlin area enjoy easy access to Las Vegas Ballpark, City National Arena, and to all that Downtown Summerlin offers."

As the percentage of people across the country looking to relocate continues to rise, Summerlin has been expanding, with thousands of new residents arriving from cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco over the past 12 months. The region is expected to continue to draw both employers and employees, with an emphasis in technology, e-commerce, sales & marketing, and entertainment.

Patrick Ramsey, a member of the Board of Directors at Aristocrat Leisure and a former gaming technology CEO, has lived in Summerlin for 13 years and says that he is "fortunate to live in a community where there is so much to do outdoors and to enjoy with the family—whether its biking, hiking, golfing, or swimming—within an exceptional business environment. The ease of successfully working and living in Summerlin makes it a great place to live."

Remarking on the strong momentum of 1700 Pavilion, Ramsey continued: "The relocation of Aristocrat Leisure to Summerlin proved to be a smart move for the company; this new project appears poised to offer other businesses similar opportunities for success and speaks volumes to what The Howard Hughes Corporation has created in Downtown Summerlin."

1700 Pavilion will be an approximately 267,000-square-foot building situated on just under three acres directly south of the Las Vegas Ballpark and featuring vantage points with one-of-a-kind views of the entire valley, from The Strip to Red Rock Canyon.

The building exemplifies Summerlin's commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle, offering bike storage to encourage cycle-to-work options. The Living Room—a shared common area within the first-floor lobby with reservable conference room and gathering spaces—provides direct access to Pavilion Center Drive and retail and dining options across the street. 1700 Pavilion will feature touchless entry from the garage to the tenant suites, along with enhanced air filtration throughout.

Tanager Echo: responding to continued residential demand for an amenity-rich walkable lifestyle

Tanager Echo is situated on nearly three acres and will provide Downtown Summerlin with new options for luxury living. The 295-unit development is planned as a five- to six-story building that will wrap around a 455-space parking garage allowing tenants direct parking access to their floor of residence. The building will feature a mix of studios, junior one-bedroom apartments, single- and two-bedroom apartments, along with a full suite of amenities comparable with a first-rate luxury resort.

Residents will enjoy a clubhouse with concierge service, a co-working area and lounge space, as well as a private dining room. A dramatic two-story entertaining space includes a bar, pool table, gaming area, fireplace, and oversized seating for large gatherings. A floor-to-ceiling glass wall opens up and provides direct access to the outdoor pool area—including private cabanas, lounge seating, firepit and BBQ areas, and an adjacent spa. A top-floor sky lounge features a personal entertaining space complete with a catering kitchen and a private speakeasy offering unrivaled views of the Las Vegas Strip. Amenities also include a golf simulator experience, an onsite dog park, and a dog washing facility.

1700 Pavilion is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2022. Tanager Echo is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.

1700 Pavilion and the new master plan for Downtown Summerlin were designed by Hart Howerton, an interdisciplinary planning, architecture, and interior design firm. KGA Architects, a full-service architecture firm with over 40 years of experience specializing in a broad range of product types, completed the production documentation for the 1700 Pavilion parking garage. Whiting Turner will provide construction management services. CBRE is the office broker of record. For information, contact Randy Broadhead, [email protected], or Amy Lance, [email protected].

Tanager Echo is designed by Perlman Architects, an architectural and master planning firm specializing in residential and commercial properties. R&O Construction will provide construction management services. For more information, please visit Future.Summerlin.com.

About Summerlin®

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation®, Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country's top 10 best-selling master planned communities for nearly two decades. Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 5,500 gross acres remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan. The community is currently home to nearly 100,000 residents who enjoy an unparalleled list of amenities. These include more than 250 neighborhood and village parks, more than 150 completed miles of trails, 26 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, ten golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities, business parks and dozens of actively selling floor plans. Homes are available in a variety of styles—from single-family homes to townhomes—with offerings in a wide price range, including custom homesites in The Ridges. Summerlin is recognized as one of the country's premier locations to raise a family and to operate a business, named MPC of the Year for 2020 by the National Home Builders Association.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information, visit www.howardhughes.com.

