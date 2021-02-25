The Howard Hughes Corporation® Reports Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Strong full-year results position HHC for accelerated growth with robust residential land sales, delivery of six new Operating Assets and continued momentum in Ward Village with over 300 units sold or contracted in 2020
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) (the "Company," "HHC" or "we") announced today operating results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The financial statements, exhibits and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the attached Appendix and the Supplemental Information at Exhibit 99.2 provide further details of these results.
"This past year highlights the exceptional quality and the resiliency of HHC's irreplaceable assets and our business model along with the incredible dedication of our people. It was a year that despite the world-wide pandemic, we exceeded our pre-COVID estimate for residential land sales, had the fastest-selling condo project since we opened Ward Village, saw our retail rent collections bounce back from their lows and saw home sales increase from prior year levels across our portfolio. In addition, we took steps to fortify and diversify our balance sheet which has left us positioned to accelerate strategic development across our core assets where we continue to see strong demand," said David O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.
"The strength of the fourth quarter is evidenced by the performance of our MPCs which generated $86 million in earnings before tax (EBT)(1), propelling our full-year MPC EBT to $209 million. Underlying new home sales—a leading indicator for our future land sales—grew 10% in 2020 compared to full-year 2019 results, giving us confidence that the velocity of land sales will extend into 2021. These results are supported by the continuing trend of migration to low-cost, low-tax states and are a testament to the exceptional quality of our walkable, amenity-rich communities.
"During the year, we delivered two office assets and a standalone restaurant spanning 1.7 million square feet and three multi-family assets totaling 931 units. At stabilization, these assets will generate $40 million in net operating income (NOI)(1). The pace of lease-up of our newly completed assets, combined with our strong balance sheet, helped drive our decision to announce approximately 2 million square feet of new developments to be launched in 2021 that will continue to grow our recurring income and unlock value in our commercial land.
"With a total of 302 condo units sold or under contract in 2020, Ward Village continues to demonstrate its market resiliency as the desire to live in this sought-after community remains high. Victoria Place—the fastest-selling tower to date at Ward Village—contracted 268 units during the year and is already 77% presold—a tremendous pace given that we only launched presales in December 2019 and a significant amount of these sales were completed virtually due to travel restrictions.
"Capitalizing on last quarter's successful launch of The Greens at the Seaport, we transformed the summer's mini green lawns on the rooftop of Pier 17 into socially-distanced winterized cabins offering seasonal dishes and festive cocktails. This concept continued to generate strong demand from local New Yorkers with nearly 39,000 guests served and had an average daily waitlist of 5,000 people. Despite construction delays earlier in the year as a result of COVID-19, we are steadily making progress at the Tin Building with the new Jean-Georges marketplace and we anticipate completion in the fourth quarter of 2021, featuring enhanced mobile ordering and delivery capabilities responding to New York City's strong appetite for high-quality home delivery of groceries and prepared meals.
"We have largely completed our Transformation Plan and are focused squarely on the acceleration of development opportunities within our master planned communities in response to growing market demand. Our decentralization efforts and corporate overhead reductions are substantially complete. Our annualized fourth quarter general and administrative expense, excluding one-time charges, represents a savings of approximately $40 million compared to our full-year 2019 general and administrative expense. We've made progress on our sale of non-core assets and only have a few dispositions remaining. Our balance sheet is strong, and we are ideally positioned for growth across our portfolio. Our new leadership is committed to seeking out the most advantageous opportunities within our MPCs that increase our net asset value and achieve the highest risk-adjusted returns."
Full-Year Highlights
Total Company
- Net income attributable to common stockholders decreased to a loss of $26.2 million, or $(0.50) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to income of $74.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.
- As of December 31, 2020, we had $1.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents and available capacity of $185.0 million on the revolver portion of our credit facilities. In 2020, we strengthened our balance sheet and enhanced liquidity through the following:
- Completed an equity offering of common stock resulting in the issuance of 12,270,900 shares and receipt of $593.6 million in net proceeds.
- Issued $750 million in senior notes due August 2028 and used the net proceeds from the debt issuance, together with cash on hand, for the repayment of existing indebtedness of approximately $807.9 million in order to extend the average maturity date of our indebtedness.
- Completed the sale of four non-core assets during the year, which generated a total of $102.3 million in net proceeds.
- Obtained $400.2 million of new construction financings and $177.0 million in other financings.
- On February 2, 2021, we issued $650 million in 4.125% senior notes due 2029 and $650 million in 4.375% senior notes due 2031 and intend to repurchase all of our $1 billion 5.375% senior notes due 2025 and repay all of the approximately $280 million outstanding under our loans for 1201 Lake Robbins and The Woodlands Warehouse maturing June 2021. On February 2, 2021, we repurchased $512.5 million of our $1 billion 5.375% senior notes and intend to repurchase the remainder of these notes on March 15, 2021.
Operating Assets
- From the start of the second quarter through year end, we have collected 96.7% of our office portfolio billings, 97.8% of our multi-family portfolio billings and 83.8% of our other portfolio billings. As a result of the phased reopenings and rent deferrals, collections of our retail portfolio billings increased from 49.7% for the three months ended June 2020, to 72.6% for three months ended December 31, 2020.
- Operating Assets NOI, including our share of NOI from equity investments, decreased by 11% to $190.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $214.3 million for the prior year period. The decrease in NOI was primarily due to rent deferrals and collection reserves related to our retail properties, declines in occupancy at our recently reopened hospitality properties and cancellation of the Las Vegas Aviators 2020 baseball season, all as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These decreases were partially offset by new office and multi-family properties placed in service during 2020 and at the end of 2019.
- Retail asset NOI increased 44.2% quarter over quarter from $6.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, to $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of increased collections and the positive impact of the holiday season in the fourth quarter.
- We continue to see strong demand for our newly completed multi-family assets, which have leased at or above our expectations.
MPC
- MPC segment EBT of $209.4 million exceeded pre-COVID expectations for the year ended December 31, 2020. While this represents a decrease of $54.4 million compared to EBT of $263.8 million in 2019 primarily due to the acceleration of super pad sales into 2019 as a result of increased demand from homebuilders and homebuyers, the 2020 EBT results demonstrate growth as compared to $208.9 million in 2018 and $196.7 million in 2017.
- New home sales, a leading indicator of future land sales, increased by 80.2% at The Woodlands Hills, 18.1% at Bridgeland and 8.1% at Summerlin.
Strategic Developments
- Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we experienced a strong year of condominium unit sales in Ward Village, evidenced by the 302 condominium units we contracted to sell during 2020. Victoria Place, our newest project that began public pre-sales in December 2019, accounted for 268 of the units contracted during the year and was 76.8% presold as of December 31, 2020.
- Subsequent to year end, we closed on 4 units at Waiea and 1 unit at Anaha, totaling $35.2 million in net revenue.
Seaport District
- Seaport District NOI decreased $1.5 million to a loss of $16.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the prior year period, primarily due to business closures and cancellation of events related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple changes were made at the Seaport as a result of COVID-19 including expanded outdoor seating at our restaurants, updates to the Tin Building's e-commerce strategy to include grocery and restaurant delivery and the launch of The Greens, which replaced the canceled summer concert series.
- Total NOI losses from the Seaport District segment, including our share of NOI from equity investments, were reduced by 48.9% to $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to increased operations and sponsorship revenue recognized in the fourth quarter as a result of reopenings and cost control.
- In the Fall of 2021, we expect to launch The Lawn Club, a new concept that will transform 20,000 square feet of the Fulton Market Building into an immersive indoor/outdoor experience which includes a massive expanse of indoor grass, a stylish clubhouse bar and a wide variety of lawn games.
We are primarily focused on creating shareholder value by increasing our per share net asset value. Often, the nature of our business results in short-term volatility in our net income due to the timing of MPC land sales, recognition of condominium revenue and operating business pre-opening expenses, and, as such, we believe the following metrics summarized below are most useful in tracking our progress towards net asset value creation.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
$ in thousands
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
% Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Operating Assets NOI
|
(1)
|
Office
|
$
|
114,303
|
$
|
83,559
|
$
|
30,744
|
37
|
%
|
$
|
28,205
|
$
|
21,641
|
$
|
6,564
|
30
|
%
|
Retail
|
40,019
|
62,568
|
(22,549)
|
(36)
|
%
|
9,998
|
14,612
|
(4,614)
|
(32)
|
%
|
Multi-family
|
18,798
|
18,062
|
736
|
4
|
%
|
6,512
|
4,336
|
2,176
|
50
|
%
|
Hospitality
|
2,927
|
28,843
|
(25,916)
|
(90)
|
%
|
(236)
|
5,424
|
(5,660)
|
(104)
|
%
|
Other
|
2,528
|
10,374
|
(7,846)
|
(76)
|
%
|
1,271
|
(788)
|
2,059
|
(261)
|
%
|
Company's share NOI (a)
|
11,474
|
10,943
|
531
|
5
|
%
|
1,362
|
2,123
|
(761)
|
(36)
|
%
|
Total Operating Assets NOI
|
(b)
|
$
|
190,049
|
$
|
214,349
|
$
|
(24,300)
|
(11)
|
%
|
$
|
47,112
|
$
|
47,348
|
$
|
(236)
|
—
|
%
|
Projected stabilized NOI Operating
|
$
|
364.8
|
$
|
367.3
|
$
|
(2.5)
|
(1)
|
%
|
MPC
|
Acres Sold - Residential
|
378
|
571
|
(193)
|
(34)
|
%
|
160
|
234
|
(74)
|
(32)
|
%
|
Acres Sold - Commercial
|
17
|
—
|
17
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Price Per Acre - Residential
|
$
|
572
|
$
|
571
|
$
|
1
|
—
|
%
|
$
|
614
|
$
|
610
|
$
|
4
|
1
|
%
|
Price Per Acre - Commercial
|
$
|
130
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
130
|
—
|
%
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
MPC EBT
|
(1)
|
$
|
209,423
|
$
|
263,841
|
$
|
(54,418)
|
(21)
|
%
|
$
|
86,495
|
$
|
113,973
|
$
|
(27,478)
|
(24)
|
%
|
Seaport District NOI
|
(1)
|
Historic District & Pier 17 -
|
$
|
(8,526)
|
$
|
(8,147)
|
$
|
(379)
|
(5)
|
%
|
$
|
(3,032)
|
$
|
(2,991)
|
$
|
(41)
|
(1)
|
%
|
Multi-family
|
290
|
394
|
(104)
|
(26)
|
%
|
30
|
91
|
(61)
|
(67)
|
%
|
Hospitality
|
(12)
|
41
|
(53)
|
(129)
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
100
|
%
|
Historic District & Pier 17 -
|
(5,638)
|
(7,172)
|
1,534
|
21
|
%
|
(645)
|
(2,752)
|
2,107
|
77
|
%
|
Events, Sponsorships &
|
(2,588)
|
(136)
|
(2,452)
|
1,803
|
%
|
602
|
400
|
202
|
51
|
%
|
Company's share NOI (a)
|
(911)
|
(710)
|
(201)
|
28
|
%
|
(124)
|
(325)
|
201
|
62
|
%
|
Total Seaport District NOI
|
$
|
(17,385)
|
$
|
(15,730)
|
$
|
(1,655)
|
11
|
%
|
$
|
(3,169)
|
$
|
(5,577)
|
$
|
2,408
|
(43)
|
%
|
Strategic Developments
|
Condominium units contracted to sell (c)
|
36
|
108
|
(72)
|
(67)
|
%
|
9
|
26
|
(17)
|
(65)
|
%
|
(a)
|
Includes Company's share of NOI from non-consolidated assets
|
(b)
|
Excludes properties sold or in redevelopment
|
(c)
|
Includes units at our buildings that are open or under construction as of December 31, 2020. Excludes two purchaser defaults at Kō'ula in the second quarter of 2020. Also excludes 268 units sold at Victoria Place since construction has not yet commenced.
|
Financial Data
|
(1)
|
See the accompanying appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and a statement indicating why management believes the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information for investors.
About The Howard Hughes Corporation®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai'i. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the Company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.
The Howard Hughes Corporation has partnered with Say, the fintech startup reimagining shareholder communications, to allow investors to submit and upvote questions they would like to see addressed on the Company's fourth quarter earnings call. Say verifies all shareholder positions and provides permission to participate on the February 26, 2021 call, during which the Company's leadership will be answering top questions. Utilizing the Say platform, The Howard Hughes Corporation elevates its capabilities for responding to Company shareholders, making its investor relations Q&A more transparent and engaging.
The Howard Hughes Corporation will host its investor conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m Central Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss fourth quarter 2020 results. To participate, please dial 1-877-883-0383 within the U.S., 1-877-885-0477 within Canada, or 1-412-902-6506 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time, using 0300450 as the passcode. In addition to dial-in options, institutional and retail shareholders can participate by going to app.saytechnologies.com/howardhughes. Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.
Our Financial Presentation
As discussed throughout this release, we use certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer companies more meaningful. We continually evaluate the usefulness, relevance, limitations and calculation of our reported non-GAAP performance measures to determine how best to provide relevant information to the public, and thus such reported measures could change. A non-GAAP financial measure used throughout this release is Net operating income ("NOI"). We provide a more detailed discussion about this non-GAAP measure in our reconciliation of non-GAAP measures provided in the appendix in this earnings release.
|
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
UNAUDITED
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
thousands except per share amounts
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
REVENUES
|
Condominium rights and unit sales
|
$
|
1,143
|
$
|
448,940
|
$
|
958
|
$
|
5,009
|
Master Planned Communities land sales
|
233,044
|
330,146
|
96,991
|
153,145
|
Rental revenue
|
323,182
|
278,806
|
81,660
|
72,638
|
Other land, rental and property revenues
|
105,048
|
206,966
|
22,956
|
41,912
|
Builder price participation
|
37,072
|
35,681
|
11,136
|
11,457
|
Total revenues
|
699,489
|
1,300,539
|
213,701
|
284,161
|
EXPENSES
|
Condominium rights and unit cost of sales
|
108,229
|
369,759
|
2,893
|
4,435
|
Master Planned Communities cost of sales
|
101,505
|
141,852
|
42,945
|
63,724
|
Operating costs
|
226,791
|
294,486
|
58,028
|
72,957
|
Rental property real estate taxes
|
52,815
|
36,861
|
8,590
|
8,276
|
Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts
|
6,009
|
(414)
|
1,055
|
(219)
|
Demolition costs
|
—
|
855
|
—
|
118
|
Development-related marketing costs
|
8,166
|
23,067
|
1,625
|
6,193
|
General and administrative
|
109,402
|
162,506
|
24,647
|
70,184
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
217,467
|
155,798
|
56,472
|
40,656
|
Total expenses
|
830,384
|
1,184,770
|
196,255
|
266,324
|
OTHER
|
Provision for impairment
|
(48,738)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and
|
59,942
|
22,362
|
13,710
|
(1,689)
|
Other income (loss), net
|
130
|
12,179
|
923
|
381
|
Total other
|
11,334
|
34,541
|
14,633
|
(1,308)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(119,561)
|
150,310
|
32,079
|
16,529
|
Selling profit from sales-type leases
|
—
|
13,537
|
—
|
—
|
Interest income
|
2,368
|
9,797
|
460
|
2,101
|
Interest expense
|
(132,257)
|
(105,374)
|
(33,540)
|
(29,016)
|
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
|
(13,169)
|
4,641
|
(3)
|
4,641
|
Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and
|
271,099
|
30,629
|
1,464
|
9,782
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
8,480
|
103,540
|
460
|
4,037
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
11,653
|
29,245
|
8,450
|
5,038
|
Net income (loss)
|
(3,173)
|
74,295
|
(7,990)
|
(1,001)
|
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
|
(22,981)
|
(339)
|
1,344
|
(99)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common
|
$
|
(26,154)
|
$
|
73,956
|
$
|
(6,646)
|
$
|
(1,100)
|
Basic income (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.50)
|
$
|
1.71
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
Diluted income (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.50)
|
$
|
1.71
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
UNAUDITED
|
December 31,
|
thousands except par values and share amounts
|
2020
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
Investment in real estate:
|
Master Planned Communities assets
|
$
|
1,687,519
|
$
|
1,655,674
|
Buildings and equipment
|
4,115,493
|
3,813,595
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
(634,064)
|
(507,933)
|
Land
|
363,447
|
353,022
|
Developments
|
1,152,674
|
1,445,997
|
Net property and equipment
|
6,685,069
|
6,760,355
|
Investment in real estate and other affiliates
|
377,145
|
121,757
|
Net investment in real estate
|
7,062,214
|
6,882,112
|
Net investment in lease receivable
|
2,926
|
79166
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,014,686
|
422,857
|
Restricted cash
|
228,311
|
197,278
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
7,437
|
12,279
|
Municipal Utility District receivables, net
|
314,394
|
280,742
|
Notes receivable, net
|
622
|
36,379
|
Deferred expenses, net
|
112,097
|
133,182
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
56,255
|
69398
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
|
341,390
|
300,373
|
Total assets
|
$
|
9,140,332
|
$
|
8,413,766
|
LIABILITIES
|
Mortgages, notes and loans payable, net
|
$
|
4,287,369
|
$
|
4,096,470
|
Operating lease obligations
|
68,929
|
70,413
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
187,639
|
180,748
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
852,258
|
733,147
|
Total liabilities
|
5,396,195
|
5,080,778
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
29,114
|
—
|
EQUITY
|
Preferred stock: $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock: $.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,042,814 issued and
|
562
|
437
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
3,947,278
|
3,343,983
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(72,556)
|
(46,385)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(38,590)
|
(29,372)
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,070,558 and 1,050,260 shares as of December 31, 2020 and
|
(122,091)
|
(120,530)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,714,603
|
3,148,133
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
420
|
184,855
|
Total equity
|
3,715,023
|
3,332,988
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
9,140,332
|
$
|
8,413,766
Appendix – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
For the Year and Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
Below are GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of certain financial measures, as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.
As a result of our four segments, Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities ("MPC"), Seaport District and Strategic Developments, being managed separately, we use different operating measures to assess operating results and allocate resources among these four segments. The one common operating measure used to assess operating results for our business segments is earnings before tax ("EBT"). EBT, as it relates to each business segment, represents the revenues less expenses of each segment, including interest income, interest expense and equity in earnings of real estate and other affiliates. EBT excludes corporate expenses and other items that are not allocable to the segments. We present EBT because we use this measure, among others, internally to assess the core operating performance of our assets. However, segment EBT should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
thousands
|
2020
|
2019
|
$ Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
$ Change
|
Operating Assets Segment EBT
|
Total revenues (a)
|
$
|
372,057
|
$
|
400,131
|
$
|
(28,074)
|
$
|
91,856
|
$
|
94,736
|
$
|
(2,880)
|
Total operating expenses (b)
|
(185,480)
|
(187,322)
|
1,842
|
(43,428)
|
(47,733)
|
4,305
|
Segment operating income (loss)
|
186,577
|
212,809
|
(26,232)
|
48,428
|
47,003
|
1,425
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(162,324)
|
(115,499)
|
(46,825)
|
(46,845)
|
(30,609)
|
(16,236)
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
(91,411)
|
(81,029)
|
(10,382)
|
(21,070)
|
(20,334)
|
(736)
|
Other income (loss), net
|
540
|
1,142
|
(602)
|
390
|
(44)
|
434
|
Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and
|
(7,366)
|
3,672
|
(11,038)
|
(13,197)
|
477
|
(13,674)
|
Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and
|
38,232
|
—
|
38,232
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Selling profit from sales-type leases
|
—
|
13,537
|
(13,537)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
|
(1,521)
|
—
|
(1,521)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Provision for impairment
|
(48,738)
|
—
|
(48,738)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Operating Assets segment EBT
|
(86,011)
|
34,632
|
(120,643)
|
(32,294)
|
(3,507)
|
(28,787)
|
Master Planned Communities Segment EBT
|
Total revenues
|
283,953
|
386,781
|
(102,828)
|
112,436
|
170,739
|
(58,303)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(128,597)
|
(183,472)
|
54,875
|
(49,846)
|
(73,796)
|
23,950
|
Segment operating income (loss)
|
155,356
|
203,309
|
(47,953)
|
62,590
|
96,943
|
(34,353)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(365)
|
(424)
|
59
|
(92)
|
(90)
|
(2)
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
36,587
|
32,019
|
4,568
|
10,554
|
7,643
|
2,911
|
Other income (loss), net
|
—
|
601
|
(601)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and
|
17,845
|
28,336
|
(10,491)
|
13,442
|
9,477
|
3,965
|
MPC segment EBT
|
209,423
|
263,841
|
(54,418)
|
86,494
|
113,973
|
(27,479)
|
Seaport District Segment EBT
|
Total revenues
|
23,814
|
55,645
|
(31,831)
|
7,644
|
12,594
|
(4,950)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(46,112)
|
(77,872)
|
31,760
|
(11,815)
|
(18,137)
|
6,322
|
Segment operating income (loss)
|
(22,298)
|
(22,227)
|
(71)
|
(4,171)
|
(5,543)
|
1,372
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(41,602)
|
(26,381)
|
(15,221)
|
(6,777)
|
(6,668)
|
(109)
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
(12,512)
|
(12,865)
|
353
|
(22)
|
(4,425)
|
4,403
|
Other income (loss), net
|
(2,616)
|
(22)
|
(2,594)
|
(429)
|
125
|
(554)
|
Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and
|
(9,292)
|
(2,592)
|
(6,700)
|
(328)
|
(804)
|
476
|
Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and
|
—
|
(6)
|
6
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
|
(11,648)
|
4,851
|
(16,499)
|
(3)
|
4,851
|
(4,854)
|
Seaport District segment EBT
|
(99,968)
|
(59,242)
|
(40,726)
|
(11,730)
|
(12,464)
|
734
|
Strategic Developments Segment EBT
|
Total revenues
|
19,407
|
457,948
|
(438,541)
|
1,658
|
6,075
|
(4,417)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(135,160)
|
(391,848)
|
256,688
|
(8,422)
|
(9,507)
|
1,085
|
Segment operating income (loss)
|
(115,753)
|
66,100
|
(181,853)
|
(6,764)
|
(3,432)
|
(3,332)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(6,545)
|
(5,473)
|
(1,072)
|
(1,491)
|
(1,087)
|
(404)
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
6,312
|
11,321
|
(5,009)
|
1,403
|
1,822
|
(419)
|
Other income (loss), net
|
2,165
|
831
|
1,334
|
738
|
167
|
571
|
Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and
|
269,912
|
1,213
|
268,699
|
1,547
|
632
|
915
|
Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and
|
21,710
|
27,119
|
(5,409)
|
13,710
|
3,062
|
10,648
|
Strategic Developments EBT
|
177,801
|
101,111
|
76,690
|
9,143
|
1,164
|
7,979
|
Consolidated Segment EBT
|
Total revenues
|
699,231
|
1,300,505
|
(601,274)
|
213,594
|
284,144
|
(70,550)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(495,349)
|
(840,514)
|
345,165
|
(113,511)
|
(149,173)
|
35,662
|
Segment operating income (loss)
|
203,882
|
459,991
|
(256,109)
|
100,083
|
134,971
|
(34,888)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(210,836)
|
(147,777)
|
(63,059)
|
(55,205)
|
(38,454)
|
(16,751)
|
Provision for impairment
|
(48,738)
|
—
|
(48,738)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
(61,024)
|
(50,554)
|
(10,470)
|
(9,135)
|
(15,294)
|
6,159
|
Other income (loss), net
|
89
|
2,552
|
(2,463)
|
699
|
248
|
451
|
Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and
|
271,099
|
30,629
|
240,470
|
1,464
|
9,782
|
(8,318)
|
Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and
|
59,942
|
27,113
|
32,829
|
13,710
|
3,062
|
10,648
|
Selling profit from sales-type leases
|
—
|
13,537
|
(13,537)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
|
(13,169)
|
4,851
|
(18,020)
|
(3)
|
4,851
|
(4,854)
|
Consolidated segment EBT
|
201,245
|
340,342
|
(139,097)
|
51,613
|
99,166
|
(47,553)
|
Corporate income, expenses and other items
|
(204,418)
|
(266,047)
|
61,629
|
(59,603)
|
(100,167)
|
40,564
|
Net income (loss)
|
(3,173)
|
74,295
|
(77,468)
|
(7,990)
|
(1,001)
|
(6,989)
|
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
|
(22,981)
|
(339)
|
(22,642)
|
1,344
|
(99)
|
1,443
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common
|
$
|
(26,154)
|
$
|
73,956
|
$
|
(100,110)
|
$
|
(6,646)
|
$
|
(1,100)
|
$
|
(5,546)
|
(a)
|
Total revenues includes hospitality revenues of $35.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, $87.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, $7.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and $19.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
|
(b)
|
Total operating expenses includes hospitality operating costs of $32.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, $60.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, $7.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and $13.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
NOI
We believe that NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the performance of our Operating Assets and Seaport District portfolio because it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating real estate properties and the impact on operations from trends in rental and occupancy rates and operating costs. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental income, tenant recoveries and other revenue) less operating expenses (real estate taxes, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other property expenses, including our share of NOI from equity investees). NOI excludes straight-line rents and amortization of tenant incentives, net; interest expense, net; ground rent amortization, demolition costs; other income (loss); amortization; depreciation; development-related marketing cost; gain on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net; provision for impairment and equity in earnings from real estate and other affiliates. All management fees have been eliminated for all internally-managed properties. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance on a property-by-property basis because NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that property-specific factors such as lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our operating results, gross margins and investment returns. Variances between years in NOI typically result from changes in rental rates, occupancy, tenant mix and operating expenses. Although we believe that NOI provides useful information to investors about the performance of our Operating Assets and Seaport District assets, due to the exclusions noted above, NOI should only be used as an additional measure of the financial performance of the assets of this segment of our business and not as an alternative to GAAP Net income (loss). For reference, and as an aid in understanding our computation of NOI, a reconciliation of segment EBT to NOI for Operating Assets and Seaport District has been presented in the tables below.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Three Months Ended
|
thousands
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Total Operating Assets segment EBT (a)
|
$
|
(86,011)
|
$
|
34,632
|
$
|
(32,294)
|
$
|
(3,507)
|
Add back:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
162,324
|
115,499
|
46,845
|
30,609
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
91,411
|
81,029
|
21,070
|
20,334
|
Equity in (earnings) losses from real estate and other affiliates
|
7,366
|
(3,672)
|
13,197
|
(477)
|
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net
|
(38,232)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
|
1,521
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Selling profit from sales-type leases
|
—
|
(13,537)
|
—
|
—
|
Provision for impairment
|
48,738
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Impact of straight-line rent
|
(7,630)
|
(9,007)
|
(3,045)
|
(1,096)
|
Other
|
99
|
671
|
(24)
|
412
|
Total Operating Assets NOI - Consolidated
|
179,586
|
205,615
|
45,749
|
46,275
|
Redevelopments
|
110 North Wacker
|
—
|
5
|
—
|
1
|
Total Operating Asset Redevelopments NOI
|
—
|
5
|
—
|
1
|
Dispositions
|
100 Fellowship Drive
|
(1,011)
|
(2,214)
|
1
|
(1,051)
|
Total Operating Asset Dispositions NOI
|
(1,011)
|
(2,214)
|
1
|
(1,051)
|
Consolidated Operating Assets NOI excluding properties sold or in redevelopment
|
178,575
|
203,406
|
45,750
|
45,225
|
Company's Share NOI - Equity Investees (b)
|
7,750
|
7,318
|
1,362
|
2,123
|
Distributions from Summerlin Hospital Investment
|
3,724
|
3,625
|
—
|
—
|
Total Operating Assets NOI
|
$
|
190,049
|
$
|
214,349
|
$
|
47,112
|
$
|
47,348
|
(a)
|
Segment EBT excludes corporate expenses and other items that are not allocable to the segments.
|
(b)
|
The Company's share of NOI related to 110 North Wacker is calculated using our stated ownership of 18% and does not include the impact of the partnership distribution waterfall.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Three Months Ended
|
thousands
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Total Seaport District segment EBT (a)
|
$
|
(99,968)
|
$
|
(59,242)
|
$
|
(11,730)
|
$
|
(12,464)
|
Add back:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
41,602
|
26,381
|
6,777
|
6,668
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
12,512
|
12,865
|
22
|
4,425
|
Equity in (earnings) losses from real estate and other affiliates
|
9,292
|
2,592
|
328
|
804
|
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net
|
—
|
6
|
—
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
|
11,648
|
(4,851)
|
3
|
(4,851)
|
Impact of straight-line rent
|
2,801
|
1,634
|
441
|
(24)
|
Other (income) loss, net (a)
|
5,639
|
5,595
|
1,114
|
190
|
Total Seaport District NOI - Consolidated
|
(16,474)
|
(15,020)
|
(3,045)
|
(5,252)
|
Company's Share NOI - Equity Investees
|
(911)
|
(710)
|
(124)
|
(325)
|
Total Seaport District NOI
|
(17,385)
|
(15,730)
|
$
|
(3,169)
|
$
|
(5,577)
|
(a)
|
Segment EBT excludes corporate expenses and other items that are not allocable to the segments.
|
(b)
|
Includes miscellaneous development-related items as well as the loss related to the write-off of inventory due to the permanent closure of 10 Corso Como Retail and Café in the first quarter of 2020, and income related to inventory liquidation sales in the third quarter of 2020.
