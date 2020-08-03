The Howard Hughes Corporation® Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) (the "Company," "HHC" or "we") announced today operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The financial statements, exhibits and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the attached Appendix and the Supplemental Information, as available through the Investors section of our website, provide further detail of these results.

"The Howard Hughes Corporation remains unwavering in our commitment to the safety and security of our colleagues, tenants, customers and residents, and the long-term success of our communities," said Paul H. Layne, Chief Executive Officer.

"During the second quarter, we saw remarkable performance in our MPC segment, where both land sales and new home sales—a leading indicator for future land sales—remained strong. These results are comparable to our performance in 2019 and are in keeping with our projections pre-COVID. We believe that this continued strength is a testament to the exceptional quality of life that residents are seeking—now more than ever—including walkable communities in beautiful, natural settings with urban conveniences, outstanding amenities, low density, and expansive open green space with hiking and biking trails.

"As we continue to focus on making the best long-term value decisions for our communities and our shareholders, we have positioned ourselves to be prepared for all eventualities with our first-quarter equity raise and increased liquidity. We ended the second quarter with over $930 million of cash on our balance sheet and only $315 million of net remaining equity commitments to our existing development projects.

"Our operating asset segment performance was bifurcated between the continued strength in our office and, to a lesser extent, our multifamily assets and the COVID-related disruption experienced by our retail and hospitality assets, as well as baseball . Despite its quarter-over-quarter decline, we remain cautiously optimistic about the segment's recovery potential and we have seen reopenings in hospitality and a meaningful pick-up in our retail collections since April.

"At Ward Village in Hawai'i, we saw a continuation of the strong first-quarter results as we continued to execute on sales, most notably at Victoria Place where we are approximately 69.3% pre-sold as of July 28, 2020. Finally, in our Seaport District segment, while construction on the Tin Building resumed in May, our assets in the Seaport District remain closed and we anticipate a gradual reopening of a few, select businesses, including The Rooftop at Pier 17, over the course of the next few months.

"We made continued progress in the execution of our Transformation Plan by continuing to pursue non-core asset sales and by executing on additional reductions of our general and administrative expenses. Importantly, we have also restarted horizontal development in our MPCs to prepare lots for sale to keep pace with builder demand given the strong underlying home sales in our communities. Finally, we have commenced modest investments in pre-development work for the next potential vertical development opportunities in our core MPCs, for when demand returns. While we do not anticipate any new construction starts in the coming quarter, we want to be prepared to be able to move forward the moment that demand materializes.

"Despite recent positive macroeconomic data and the strength of home sales in our award-winning master planned communities, we still face much uncertainty in our economic recovery. I want to thank our employees across the country for their dedication during the most difficult of circumstances over the past several months. We are dedicated to leveraging our resources to help our local economies and our stakeholders recover from the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis."

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income attributable to common stockholders decreased to a loss of $34.1 million , or $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to income of $13.5 million , or $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , primarily due to no closings on condominium units in 2020 coupled with the temporary closure of hospitality properties and cancellation of the Las Vegas Aviators 2020 baseball season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We closed a portion of Ae'o in early 2019, with no new condominium towers delivered in 2020.

, or per diluted share, for the three months ended , compared to income of , or per diluted share, for the three months ended , primarily due to no closings on condominium units in 2020 coupled with the temporary closure of hospitality properties and cancellation of the Las Vegas Aviators 2020 baseball season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We closed a portion of Ae'o in early 2019, with no new condominium towers delivered in 2020. MPC segment earnings before tax ("EBT") decreased by $6.5 million to $42.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 , primarily driven by lower Equity in (losses) earnings from real estate and other affiliates at The Summit. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in land sales in The Woodlands due to an increase in sales in a high-end, exclusive section of The Woodlands community that generates significantly higher value per acre. Bridgeland's land sales, while flat for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the prior period, continued to display strong performance despite the effects of COVID-19.

to for the three months ended , compared to the three months ended , primarily driven by lower Equity in (losses) earnings from real estate and other affiliates at The Summit. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in land sales in due to an increase in sales in a high-end, exclusive section of community that generates significantly higher value per acre. Bridgeland's land sales, while flat for the three months ended compared to the prior period, continued to display strong performance despite the effects of COVID-19. We continue to maintain a strong liquidity position with $930.6 million cash as of June 30, 2020 .

cash as of . Extended the existing Downtown Summerlin loan and the bridge loan for The Woodlands Towers at the Waterway and The Woodlands Warehouse.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 , we collected 95.4% of our office portfolio billings, 96.6% of our multi-family portfolio billings, 49.7% of our retail portfolio billings and 84.5% of our other portfolio billings.

, we collected 95.4% of our office portfolio billings, 96.6% of our multi-family portfolio billings, 49.7% of our retail portfolio billings and 84.5% of our other portfolio billings. Total Net operating income ("NOI")(1) from the Operating Assets segment, including our share of NOI from equity investments, decreased by 32.4% to $40.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to $60.4 million for the prior year period. The decrease in NOI was primarily due to the temporary closure of hospitality and retail properties, partially offset by an increase in NOI from the recent acquisition of The Woodlands Towers at the Waterway.

for the three months ended , compared to for the prior year period. The decrease in NOI was primarily due to the temporary closure of hospitality and retail properties, partially offset by an increase in NOI from the recent acquisition of The Woodlands Towers at the Waterway. Progressed public pre-sales of our newest project at Ward Village ® , Victoria Place ® , where as of June 30, 2020 , we have executed contracts for 236 condominium units, or 67.6% of total units. Across all of Ward Village ® , potential future revenue associated with total contracted units is $1.48 billion .

, Victoria Place , where as of , we have executed contracts for 236 condominium units, or 67.6% of total units. Across all of , potential future revenue associated with total contracted units is . Seaport District NOI remained relatively flat at a net operating loss of $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to the prior year period, primarily due to business closures and cancellation of events related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of which were mitigated by cost management initiatives.

COVID-19 Impact - For the month ended July 31, 2020

The health and safety of our employees, tenants and customers remains our highest priority. Our Crisis Committee task force continues to prepare buildings for re-occupancy and has implemented a number of processes and communications to provide a safer environment at our properties.

As of July 28, 2020 , we collected 96.1% of our Office portfolio billings, 98.5% of our Multi-family portfolio billings, 64.1% of our Retail portfolio billings and 90.2% of our Other portfolio billings in July.

, we collected 96.1% of our Office portfolio billings, 98.5% of our Multi-family portfolio billings, 64.1% of our Retail portfolio billings and 90.2% of our Other portfolio billings in July. Among our hospitality properties, The Woodlands Resort and Embassy Suites reopened during the quarter, and The Westin at The Woodlands reopened on July 1, 2020 .

reopened on . Our assets in the Seaport District remain closed and we anticipate a gradual reopening of a few, select businesses, including The Rooftop at Pier 17, over the course of the next few months.

At Ward Village , we contracted to sell six additional condominiums at Victoria Place in July 2020 , bringing the total executed contracts to 242 condominium units, or 69.3% of total units, as of July 28, 2020 .

, we contracted to sell six additional condominiums at Victoria Place in , bringing the total executed contracts to 242 condominium units, or 69.3% of total units, as of . Through our HHCares program, we made additional contributions to local non-profit organizations that were most impacted by COVID-19 and expressed gratitude to those on the front line by participating in the national Light it Blue campaign as well as giving gifts of appreciation to those serving in the community. We continued to leverage our owned restaurants and partner with our grocery and restaurant tenants to provide food to local hospitals, first responders and displaced hospitality employees.

We are primarily focused on creating shareholder value by increasing our per share net asset value. Often, the nature of our business results in short-term volatility in our net income due to the timing of MPC land sales, recognition of condominium revenue and operating business pre-opening expenses, and, as such, we believe the following metrics summarized below are most useful in tracking our progress towards net asset value creation.





Six Months Ended

June 30,









Three Months Ended

June 30,







($ in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

% Change

2020

2019

Change

% Change Operating Assets NOI (1)































Office

$ 62,241



$ 39,166



$23,075



58.9 %

$ 27,804



$ 20,204



$ 7,600



38 % Retail

23,089



32,310



(9,221)



(28.5) %

8,599



16,065



(7,466)



(46) % Multi-family

8,362



9,187



(825)



(9.0) %

3,815



4,826



(1,011)



(21) % Hospitality

2,537



17,389



(14,852)



(85.4) %

(1,844)



9,531



(11,375)



(119) % Other

674



7,006



(6,332)



(90.4) %

623



8,079



(7,456)



(92) % Company's share NOI (a)

7,797



6,777



1,020



15.1 %

1,836



1,688



148



9 % Total Operating Assets NOI (b)

$ 104,700



$ 111,835



$ (7,135)



(6.4) %

$ 40,833



$ 60,393



$ (19,560)



(32) %

































Projected stabilized NOI

Operating Assets ($ in millions)

$ 362.3



$ 317.1



$ 45.2



14.3 %

















































MPC































Acres Sold - Residential

148 ac.

190 ac.

(42) ac.

(22.3) %

91 ac.

112 ac.

(21) ac.

(19) % Acres Sold - Commercial

16 ac.

— ac.

16 ac.

— %

— ac.

— ac.

— ac.

100 % Price Per Acre - Residential

$ 589



$ 532



$ 57



10.6 %

$ 630



$ 528



$ 102



19 % Price Per Acre - Commercial

$ 131



$ —



$ 131



— %

$ —



$ —



$ —



100 % MPC EBT

$ 86,308



$ 87,759



$ (1,451)



(1.7) %

$ 42,187



$ 48,714



$ (6,527)



(13) %

































Seaport District NOI (1)































Historic District & Pier 17 -

Landlord

$ (3,472)



$ (3,002)



$ (470)



(15.7) %

$ (1,611)



$ (1,284)



$ (327)



(25) % Multi-family

214



191



23



12.0 %

110



110



—



— % Hospitality

(12)



41



(53)



(129) %

(12)



26



(38)



(146) % Historic District & Pier 17 -

Managed Businesses

(3,336)



(3,541)



205



5.8 %

(1,256)



(888)



(368)



(41) % Events, Sponsorships &

Catering Business

(724)



(561)



(163)



(29.1) %

(671)



(851)



180



21 % Company's share NOI (a)

(681)



(237)



(444)



(187.3) %

(305)



(42)



(263)



(626) % Total Seaport District NOI

$ (8,011)



$ (7,109)



$ (902)



12.7 %

$ (3,745)



$ (2,929)



$ (816)



28 %

































Strategic Developments































Condominium units contracted to

sell (c)

16



27



(11)



(40.7) %

2



11



(9)



(82) %

















(a) Includes Company's share of NOI from non-consolidated assets (b) Excludes properties sold or in redevelopment (c) Includes units at our buildings that are open or under construction as of June 30, 2020. Excludes two purchaser defaults at Kō'ula in the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Data (1)See the accompanying appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and a statement indicating why management believes the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information for investors.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai'i. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the Company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com .

The Howard Hughes Corporation has partnered with Say, the fintech startup reimagining shareholder communications, to allow investors to submit and upvote questions they would like to see addressed on the Company's second quarter earnings call. Say verifies all shareholder positions and provides permission to participate on the August 4, 2020 call, during which the Company's leadership will be answering top questions. Utilizing the Say platform, The Howard Hughes Corporation elevates its capabilities for responding to Company shareholders, making its investor relations Q&A more transparent and engaging.

The Howard Hughes Corporation will host its investor conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 9:00 a.m Central Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss second quarter 2020 results. To participate, please dial 1-877-883-0383 within the U.S., 1-877-885-0477 within Canada, or 1-412-902-6506 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time, using 1867353 as the passcode. In addition to dial-in options, institutional and retail shareholders can participate by going to app.saytechnologies.com/howardhughes . Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.

Safe Harbor Statement

We may make forward-looking statements in this press release and in other reports and presentations that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, our management may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, creditors, the media and others. Forward-looking statements include:

the impact of COVID-19, including the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in regions where we operate, on our business and numerous governmental restrictions and other orders instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on our business;

announcement of certain changes, which we refer to as our "Transformation Plan", including new executive leadership, reduction in our overhead expenses, the proposed sale of our non-core assets and accelerated growth in our core MPC assets;

expected performance of our stabilized, income-producing properties and the performance and stabilization timing of properties that we have recently placed into service or are under construction;

capital required for our operations and development opportunities for the properties in our Operating Assets, Seaport District and Strategic Developments segments;

expected commencement and completion for property developments and timing of sales or rentals of certain properties;

the impact of technology on our operations and business;

expected performance of our MPC segment;

forecasts of our future economic performance; and

future liquidity, finance opportunities, development opportunities, development spending and management plans.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have a material impact on any future results, performance and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risk factors are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2020, the Final Prospectus Supplement which has been filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which has been filed with the SEC on May 11, 2020. Any factor could, by itself, or together with one or more other factors, adversely affect our business, results of operations or financial condition. There may be other factors currently unknown to us that we have not described in our Annual Report that could cause results to differ from our expectations. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to modify or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Our Financial Presentation

As discussed throughout this release, we use certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer companies more meaningful. We continually evaluate the usefulness, relevance, limitations and calculation of our reported non-GAAP performance measures to determine how best to provide relevant information to the public, and thus such reported measures could change. A non-GAAP financial measure used throughout this release is Net operating income ("NOI"). We provide a more detailed discussion about this non-GAAP measure in our reconciliation of non-GAAP measures provided in the appendix in this earnings release.

THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS UNAUDITED





Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:















Condominium rights and unit sales

$ 43



$ 433,932



$ —



$ 235,622

Master Planned Communities land sales

96,805



99,633



57,073



58,321

Minimum rents

132,456



108,804



61,469



54,718

Other land, rental and property revenues

46,344



101,253



11,447



59,774

Tenant recoveries

38,077



27,020



17,202



13,512

Builder price participation

16,706



14,564



8,947



9,369

Interest income from sales-type leases

917



—



35



—

Total revenues

331,348



785,206



156,173



431,316



















Expenses:















Condominium rights and unit cost of sales

104,249



358,314



6,348



220,620

Master Planned Communities cost of sales

42,661



44,824



25,875



28,006

Operating costs

110,491



140,300



45,885



72,989

Rental property real estate taxes

28,777



19,505



15,199



9,674

Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts

3,567



(88)



1,866



(86)

Demolition costs

—



599



—



550

Development-related marketing costs

4,629



11,541



1,813



5,839

General and administrative

61,314



58,331



22,233



31,551

Depreciation and amortization

108,600



75,049



46,963



38,918

Total expenses

464,288



708,375



166,182



408,061



















Other:















Provision for impairment

(48,738)



—



—



—

Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net

46,124



(150)



8,000



(144)

Other (loss) income, net

(2,077)



10,461



1,607



10,288

Total other

(4,691)



10,311



9,607



10,144



















Operating (loss) income

(137,631)



87,142



(402)



33,399



















Interest income

1,550



4,824



404



2,251

Interest expense

(66,845)



(47,529)



(32,397)



(24,203)

Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and other affiliates

2,797



16,305



(8,552)



6,354

(Loss) income before taxes

(200,129)



60,742



(40,947)



17,801

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(40,944)



15,489



(6,844)



4,473

Net (loss) income

(159,185)



45,253



(34,103)



13,328

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(33)



45



19



149

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (159,218)



$ 45,298



$ (34,084)



$ 13,477



















Basic (loss) income per share:

$ (3.22)



$ 1.05



$ (0.61)



$ 0.31

Diluted (loss) income per share:

$ (3.22)



$ 1.05



$ (0.61)



$ 0.31



THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS UNAUDITED





June 30,

December 31, (In thousands, except par values and share amounts)

2020

2019 Assets:







Investment in real estate:







Master Planned Communities assets

$ 1,670,375



$ 1,655,674

Buildings and equipment

4,033,449



3,813,595

Less: accumulated depreciation

(571,752)



(507,933)

Land

361,081



353,022

Developments

1,498,478



1,445,997

Net property and equipment

6,991,631



6,760,355

Investment in real estate and other affiliates

119,706



121,757

Net investment in real estate

7,111,337



6,882,112

Net investment in lease receivable

2,754



79,166

Cash and cash equivalents

930,597



422,857

Restricted cash

257,687



197,278

Accounts receivable, net

17,711



12,279

Municipal Utility District receivables, net

320,439



280,742

Notes receivable, net

56,511



36,379

Deferred expenses, net

146,550



133,182

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

57,882



69,398

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

343,090



300,373

Total assets

$ 9,244,558



$ 8,413,766











Liabilities:







Mortgages, notes and loans payable, net

$ 4,401,063



$ 4,096,470

Operating lease obligations

69,607



70,413

Deferred tax liabilities

131,691



180,748

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

902,494



733,147

Total liabilities

5,504,855



5,080,778











Equity:







Preferred stock: $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

—



—

Common stock: $.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 55,981,559 issued and 54,931,299 outstanding as of June 30, 2020, and 150,000,000 shares authorized, 43,635,893 shares issued and 42,585,633 outstanding as of December 31, 2019

561



437

Additional paid-in capital

3,941,516



3,343,983

Accumulated deficit

(205,621)



(46,385)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(61,111)



(29,372)

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,050,260 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(120,530)



(120,530)

Total stockholders' equity

3,554,815



3,148,133

Noncontrolling interests

184,888



184,855

Total equity

3,739,703



3,332,988

Total liabilities and equity

$ 9,244,558



$ 8,413,766



Appendix - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

For the Six and Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Below are GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of certain financial measures, as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.

As a result of our four segments, Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities ("MPC"), Seaport District and Strategic Developments, being managed separately, we use different operating measures to assess operating results and allocate resources among these four segments. The one common operating measure used to assess operating results for our business segments is earnings before tax ("EBT"). EBT, as it relates to each business segment, represents the revenues less expenses of each segment, including interest income, interest expense and equity in earnings of real estate and other affiliates. EBT excludes corporate expenses and other items that are not allocable to the segments. We present EBT because we use this measure, among others, internally to assess the core operating performance of our assets. However, segment EBT should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income.





Six Months Ended

June 30,





Three Months Ended

June 30,



(In thousands)

2020

2019

$ Change

2020

2019

$ Change Operating Assets Segment EBT























Total revenues (a)

$ 198,534



$ 201,172



$ (2,638)



$ 84,277



$ 109,219



$ (24,942)

Total operating expenses (b)

(94,462)



(91,639)



(2,823)



(42,222)



(48,727)



6,505

Segment operating income

104,072



109,533



(5,461)



42,055



60,492



(18,437)

Depreciation and amortization

(74,084)



(56,046)



(18,038)



(36,995)



(28,938)



(8,057)

Interest expense, net

(49,296)



(39,050)



(10,246)



(23,103)



(20,059)



(3,044)

Other income, net

167



1,123



(956)



226



1,088



(862)

Equity in earnings from real estate and other affiliates

4,869



2,754



2,115



475



45



430

Gain on sale or disposal of real estate

38,124



—



38,124



—



—



—

Provision for impairment

(48,738)



—



(48,738)



—



—



—

Segment EBT

(24,886)



18,314



(43,200)



(17,342)



12,628



(29,970)



























MPC Segment EBT























Total revenues

119,359



123,755



(4,396)



68,913



72,859



(3,946)

Total operating expenses

(55,692)



(65,979)



10,287



(31,970)



(38,913)



6,943

Segment operating income

63,667



57,776



5,891



36,943



33,946



2,997

Depreciation and amortization

(182)



(246)



64



(91)



(86)



(5)

Interest income, net

16,857



15,826



1,031



8,303



8,283



20

Other income, net

—



67



(67)



—



72



(72)

Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and other

affiliates

5,966



14,336



(8,370)



(2,968)



6,499



(9,467)

Segment EBT

86,308



87,759



(1,451)



42,187



48,714



(6,527)



























Seaport District Segment EBT























Total revenues

11,966



19,921



(7,955)



2,272



12,891



(10,619)

Total operating expenses

(22,775)



(32,405)



9,630



(8,464)



(17,972)



9,508

Segment operating loss

(10,809)



(12,484)



1,675



(6,192)



(5,081)



(1,111)

Depreciation and amortization

(27,651)



(12,946)



(14,705)



(6,776)



(6,753)



(23)

Interest expense, net

(9,679)



(3,456)



(6,223)



(4,626)



(1,924)



(2,702)

Other loss, net

(3,777)



(147)



(3,630)



(409)



(61)



(348)

Equity in losses from real estate and other affiliates

(8,676)



(1,083)



(7,593)



(6,633)



(451)



(6,182)

Loss on sale or disposal of real estate

—



(6)



6



—



—



—

Segment EBT

(60,592)



(30,122)



(30,470)



(24,636)



(14,270)



(10,366)





Six Months Ended

June 30,





Three Months Ended

June 30,



(In thousands)

2020

2019

$ Change

2020

2019

$ Change Strategic Developments Segment EBT























Total revenues

1,384



440,358



(438,974)



624



236,347



(235,723)

Total operating expenses

(116,816)



(371,014)



254,198



(12,517)



(224,711)



212,194

Segment operating (loss) income

(115,432)



69,344



(184,776)



(11,893)



11,636



(23,529)

Depreciation and amortization

(3,411)



(2,316)



(1,095)



(1,650)



(1,260)



(390)

Interest income, net

2,988



6,497



(3,509)



1,057



3,235



(2,178)

Other income (loss), net

1,293



310



983



1,668



(383)



2,051

Equity in earnings from real estate and other affiliates

638



298



340



574



261



313

Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate, net

8,000



(144)



8,144



8,000



(144)



8,144

Segment EBT

(105,924)



73,989



(179,913)



(2,244)



13,345



(15,589)



























Consolidated Segment EBT























Total revenues

331,243



785,206



(453,963)



156,086



431,316



(275,230)

Total operating expenses

(289,745)



(561,037)



271,292



(95,173)



(330,323)



235,150

Segment operating income

41,498



224,169



(182,671)



60,913



100,993



(40,080)

Depreciation and amortization

(105,328)



(71,554)



(33,774)



(45,512)



(37,037)



(8,475)

Interest expense, net

(39,130)



(20,183)



(18,947)



(18,369)



(10,465)



(7,904)

Other (loss) income, net

(2,317)



1,353



(3,670)



1,485



716



769

Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and other affiliates

2,797



16,305



(13,508)



(8,552)



6,354



(14,906)

Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate, net

46,124



(150)



46,274



8,000



(144)



8,144

Provision for impairment

(48,738)



—



(48,738)



—



—



—

Consolidated segment EBT

(105,094)



149,940



(255,034)



(2,035)



60,417



(62,452)



























Corporate income, expenses and other items

(54,091)



(104,687)



50,596



(32,068)



(47,089)



15,021

Net (loss) income

(159,185)



45,253



(204,438)



(34,103)



13,328



(47,431)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(33)



45



(78)



19



149



(130)

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (159,218)



$ 45,298



$ (204,516)



$ (34,084)



$ 13,477



$ (47,561)















(a) Includes hospitality revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, of $2.5 million and $19.8 million, respectively, and $25.6 million and $48.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. (b) Includes hospitality operating costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, of $4.4 million and $17.2 million, respectively, and $16.6 million and $32.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

NOI

We believe that NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the performance of our Operating Assets and Seaport District portfolio because it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating real estate properties and the impact on operations from trends in rental and occupancy rates and operating costs. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental income, tenant recoveries and other revenue) less operating expenses (real estate taxes, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other property expenses, including our share of NOI from equity investees). NOI excludes straight-line rents and amortization of tenant incentives, net; interest expense, net; ground rent amortization; demolition costs; other (loss) income; amortization; depreciation; development-related marketing cost; gain on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net; provision for impairment and equity in earnings from real estate and other affiliates. All management fees have been eliminated for all internally-managed properties. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance on a property-by-property basis because NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that property-specific factors such as lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our operating results, gross margins and investment returns. Variances between years in NOI typically result from changes in rental rates, occupancy, tenant mix and operating expenses. Although we believe that NOI provides useful information to investors about the performance of our Operating Assets and Seaport District assets, due to the exclusions noted above, NOI should only be used as an additional measure of the financial performance of the assets of this segment of our business and not as an alternative to GAAP Net income (loss). For reference, and as an aid in understanding our computation of NOI, a reconciliation of segment EBT to NOI for Operating Assets and Seaport District has been presented in the tables below.





Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Total Operating Assets segment EBT (a)

$ (24,886)



$ 18,314



$ (17,342)



$ 12,628



















Add back:















Depreciation and amortization

74,084



56,046



36,995



28,938

Interest expense, net

49,296



39,050



23,103



20,059

Equity in earnings from real estate and other affiliates

(4,869)



(2,754)



(475)



(45)

Gain on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net

(38,124)



—



—



—

Provision for impairment

48,738



—



—



—

Impact of straight-line rent

(6,351)



(5,382)



(3,248)



(2,537)

Other

54



(218)



(119)



(340)

Total Operating Assets NOI - Consolidated

97,942



105,056



38,914



58,703



















Redevelopments















110 North Wacker

11



2



10



2

Total Operating Asset Redevelopments NOI

11



2



10



2



















Dispositions















100 Fellowship Drive

(1,050)



—



73



—

Total Operating Asset Dispositions NOI

(1,050)



—



73



—



















Consolidated Operating Assets NOI excluding properties

sold or in redevelopment

96,903



105,058



38,997



58,705



















Company's Share NOI - Equity investees

4,073



3,152



1,836



1,688



















Distributions from Summerlin Hospital Investment

3,724



3,625



—



—



















Total Operating Assets NOI

$ 104,700



$ 111,835



$ 40,833



$ 60,393



















(a) Segment EBT excludes corporate expenses and other items that are not allocable to the segments.





Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Total Seaport District segment EBT (a)

$ (60,592)



$ (30,122)



$ (24,636)



$ (14,270)



















Add back:















Depreciation and amortization

27,651



12,946



6,776



6,753

Interest expense, net

9,679



3,456



4,626



1,924

Equity in losses from real estate and other affiliates

8,676



1,083



6,633



451

Loss on sale or disposal of real estate

—



6



—



—

Impact of straight-line rent

1,333



1,246



1,208



491

Other loss, net (b)

5,923



4,513



1,953



1,764

Total Seaport District NOI - Consolidated

(7,330)



(6,872)



(3,440)



(2,887)



















Company's Share NOI - Equity investees

(681)



(237)



(305)



(42)



















Total Seaport District NOI

$ (8,011)



$ (7,109)



$ (3,745)



$ (2,929)



















(a) Segment EBT excludes corporate expenses and other items that are not allocable to the segments. (b) Includes miscellaneous development-related items as well as the loss related to the write-off of inventory due to the permanent closure of 10 Corso Como Retail and Café.

