The Howard Hughes Corporation® Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) (the "Company," "HHC" or "we") announced today operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The financial statements, exhibits and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the attached Appendix and the Supplemental Information, as available through the Investors section of our website, provide further detail of these results.

"While the impact of COVID-19 affected all of our business segments in the first half of the year, we saw notable performance improvements and significant sales momentum during the third quarter," said David O'Reilly, Interim Chief Executive Officer; President and Chief Financial Officer.

"While third quarter land sales were lower compared to the third quarter of 2019 as a result of timing related to superpad sales in Summerlin, we did experience positive growth in new home sales throughout our regions. Growth in new home sales, a leading indicator for future land sales, continued to expand in our master planned communities (MPCs) as The Woodlands Hills, Bridgeland and Summerlin all saw greater new home sales compared to the third quarter of 2019 with increases of 185%, 32% and 27%, respectively. We believe that this continued new home sales growth is a result of buyers relocating outside of densely populated cities, seeking walkable communities in natural settings with expansive open green space and sought-after urban amenities. If this trend continues, it will offer us further development opportunities in addition to land sales.

"Our retail collections improved to 66% during the third quarter. In addition, occupancy rates remained above 90% for the majority of our stabilized retail assets as a result of our year-to-date retail leasing activity where we have executed 45 new leases for 148,000 square feet and have executed lease renewals for 50 existing tenants representing 143,000 square feet. Notably, our hotels generated positive NOI during the quarter as occupancy levels continue to rise since the second quarter, with guests ranging from weekend vacationers and business travelers to Major League Baseball teams. Further, our office and multi-family properties maintained strong collections at 97.3% and 98.5%, respectively. Even in the midst of the pandemic, our new multi-family developments are leasing up ahead of projections, due to their high-quality amenities and superior locations within our MPCs.

"We completed construction on our 77% leased, Class-AAA office tower, 110 North Wacker, in September. In connection with the deconsolidation of this asset upon completion of construction, we reported a gain of $267.5 million which reflects our proportionate share of this investment's fair market value. While this gain will not be reflected in our cash balance until the building's ultimate sale, we believe this amount accurately reflects the inherent value created through the development of this project and the value that will ultimately be realized by HHC shareholders.

"Condo sales in Ward Village continued to progress throughout the quarter with 24 homes sold, almost exclusively through a digital homebuyer experience. Our future revenue associated with all of our contracted units is $1.5 billion which is a testament to the community we have built in Hawai'i. The latest tower in pre-development, Victoria Place, is now 71% pre-sold and our other two towers under construction, 'A'ali'i and Kô'ula, sold 5 and 6 units during the quarter and are well sold at 85% and 77%, respectively.

"At the Seaport, we were able to reopen many of the restaurants on a limited basis during the quarter. We also resumed construction on the Tin Building for the Jean-Georges Food Hall and launched our new concept The Greens on Pier 17's rooftop, where guests can reserve their own socially distanced, mini-lawn space overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan waterfront. The Greens was sold out each day this summer and had a 20-thousand-person waitlist which reinforces our view that the Seaport's location and outdoor space is incredibly valuable. This activation was key to retaining the majority of our sponsorship income that would have been lost due to the postponement of the summer concert series.

"During the quarter, we executed on a $750 million bond offering and used the proceeds, along with cash on hand, to pay down $808 million of asset-level debt. The bond offering increased our book value of unencumbered assets by over $1 billion, further diversified our funding sources, and extended our overall maturity profile.

"We continue to make progress on our Transformation Plan. Our corporate-overhead cost reduction initiatives are substantially complete, and we continue to pursue the sale of our non-core assets, committed to achieving the maximum value for these dispositions and having the luxury of patience given our current liquidity position. We have resumed modest investment in pre-development work as our regional leaders continue to seek out the best opportunities across multiple asset types to deploy capital at outsized risk-adjusted returns.

"While we continue to feel the impacts of COVID-19, it is encouraging to see the strength in new home sales in our MPCs, the momentum in condo sales at Ward Village, and the improvements within our Operating Assets and the Seaport. We believe our high-quality assets and strategically located master planned communities put The Howard Hughes Corporation in an excellent position to thrive in a post-COVID environment."

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income attributable to common stockholders increased to income of $139.7 million , or $2.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to income of $29.8 million , or $0.69 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 , primarily due to the $267.5 million gain on the deconsolidation of 110 North Wacker, partially offset by lower land sales revenues due to superpad sales in Summerlin in 2019 that did not recur in 2020, decreased revenues from declines in occupancy at our recently reopened hospitality properties and cancellation of the Las Vegas Aviators 2020 baseball season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a decrease resulting from a $24.2 million gain on the sale of the Cottonwood Mall during the three months ended September 30, 2019 .

, or per diluted share, for the three months ended , compared to income of , or per diluted share, for the three months ended , primarily due to the gain on the deconsolidation of 110 North Wacker, partially offset by lower land sales revenues due to superpad sales in Summerlin in 2019 that did not recur in 2020, decreased revenues from declines in occupancy at our recently reopened hospitality properties and cancellation of the Las Vegas Aviators 2020 baseball season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a decrease resulting from a gain on the sale of the Cottonwood Mall during the three months ended . We continue to maintain a strong liquidity position with $857.4 million cash as of September 30, 2020 .

cash as of . On August 18, 2020 , the Company issued $750 million in 5.375% senior notes due August 2028 . These senior notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company. The Company used the net proceeds from this issuance, together with cash on hand, for the repayment of existing indebtedness of approximately $807.9 million .

, the Company issued in 5.375% senior notes due . These senior notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company. The Company used the net proceeds from this issuance, together with cash on hand, for the repayment of existing indebtedness of approximately . For the three months ended September 30, 2020 , we collected 97.3% of our office portfolio billings, 98.5% of our multi-family portfolio billings and 96.2% of our other portfolio billings. As several of our tenants have resumed operations with phased reopenings, collections of our retail portfolio billings have increased from 49.7% for the three months ended June 2020 to 65.7% for three months ended September 30, 2020 .

, we collected 97.3% of our office portfolio billings, 98.5% of our multi-family portfolio billings and 96.2% of our other portfolio billings. As several of our tenants have resumed operations with phased reopenings, collections of our retail portfolio billings have increased from 49.7% for the three months ended to 65.7% for three months ended . MPC segment earnings before tax ("EBT") decreased by $25.5 million to $36.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 , primarily due to lower land sales revenues primarily driven by reductions in acres sold at Summerlin due to the timing of superpad sales and lower earnings at The Summit. Bridgeland price per acre increased 8.3% with acres sold remaining consistent with results in the third quarter of 2019. The Woodlands Hills' price per acre increased 9.6% coupled with a 103.6% increase in acres sold due to a higher volume and change in product type of lots sold in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

to for the three months ended , compared to the three months ended , primarily due to lower land sales revenues primarily driven by reductions in acres sold at Summerlin due to the timing of superpad sales and lower earnings at The Summit. Bridgeland price per acre increased 8.3% with acres sold remaining consistent with results in the third quarter of 2019. The Woodlands Hills' price per acre increased 9.6% coupled with a 103.6% increase in acres sold due to a higher volume and change in product type of lots sold in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Total Net operating income ("NOI")(1) from the Operating Assets segment, including our share of NOI from equity investments, decreased by 30.7% to $38.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to $55.2 million for the prior year period. The decrease in NOI was primarily due to rent deferrals and collection reserves related to our retail properties, declines in occupancy at our recently reopened hospitality properties and cancellation of the Las Vegas Aviators 2020 baseball season, all as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

for the three months ended , compared to for the prior year period. The decrease in NOI was primarily due to rent deferrals and collection reserves related to our retail properties, declines in occupancy at our recently reopened hospitality properties and cancellation of the Las Vegas Aviators 2020 baseball season, all as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Progressed public pre-sales of our newest project at Ward Village ® , Victoria Place ® , where as of September 30, 2020 , we have executed contracts for 249 condominium units, or 71.3% of total units. Across all of Ward Village ® , potential future revenue associated with total contracted units is $1.50 billion .

, , where as of , we have executed contracts for 249 condominium units, or 71.3% of total units. Across all of , potential future revenue associated with total contracted units is . Seaport District NOI decreased $3.2 million to a loss of $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to the prior year period, primarily due to business closures and cancellation of events related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple changes were made at the Seaport as a result of COVID-19 including expanded outdoor seating at our restaurants, updates to the Tin Building's e-commerce strategy to include grocery and restaurant delivery and the launch of The Greens, which replaced the canceled summer concert series.

See the accompanying appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and a statement indicating why management believes the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information for investors.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai'i. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the Company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

The Howard Hughes Corporation has partnered with Say, the fintech startup reimagining shareholder communications, to allow investors to submit and upvote questions they would like to see addressed on the Company's third quarter earnings call. Say verifies all shareholder positions and provides permission to participate on the November 6, 2020 call, during which the Company's leadership will be answering top questions. Utilizing the Say platform, The Howard Hughes Corporation elevates its capabilities for responding to Company shareholders, making its investor relations Q&A more transparent and engaging.

The Howard Hughes Corporation will host its investor conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m Central Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss third quarter 2020 results. To participate, please dial 1-877-883-0383 within the U.S., 1-877-885-0477 within Canada, or 1-412-902-6506 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time, using 0985696 as the passcode. In addition to dial-in options, institutional and retail shareholders can participate by going to app.saytechnologies.com/howardhughes. Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.

