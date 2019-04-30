The Howard Hughes Corporation® Signs Build-To-Suit Lease With Alight Solutions

Alight will relocate a short distance from its current office off Lake Woodlands in The Woodlands. With a 25-year operating history, Alight serves more than 3,000 organizations of all sizes, including nearly half of the Fortune 500, helping their 23 million employees and their families manage their health, wealth and human resource needs.

"The Woodlands has an unmatched environment, and this is the latest example of how the community continues to appeal to a wide range of corporate users and their employees as one of the best places place to live, work and discover," said David R. Weinreb, CEO of The Howard Hughes Corporation.

"The relocation of Alight Solutions provides us with an ideal opportunity to recognize what a great business environment we have in Montgomery County and The Woodlands, as we custom build Class-A office space tailored to a company's specific needs," said Paul Layne, President of the Central Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation.

In addition to providing more office space, the company's new location will feature a forest preserve, walking trails and a newly enhanced pond. The site will also include a two-story garage and surface parking area to serve employees and visitors.

"We are thrilled to have found a great new location, suited to the unique needs of our clients and our people," said Chris Payne, Executive Vice President and Location Leader for The Woodlands, Alight. "Our new long-term lease agreement will allow us to continue our commitment to the thriving community in The Woodlands."

The new building will be located along New Trails Drive within Research Forest, a corridor of technology-driven businesses in The Woodlands. The site provides easy access to all of The Woodlands' amenities such as Hughes Landing®, Market Street, The Woodlands Mall, The Westin at The Woodlands and The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center, and I-45 is less than a five-minute drive away.

Completion is expected by spring 2020. Ronnie Deyo and David Bale of JLL represented Alight Solutions while Robert Parsley, Norm Munoz and Jillian Fredericks of Colliers International represented The Howard Hughes Corporation.

About The Woodlands®

The Woodlands is a 28,000-acre master planned community located 27 miles north of downtown Houston. Throughout its 45-year history, The Woodlands has led the way among master planned communities that practice environmental preservation. It is home to over 117,000 people, and nearly 68,000 people work in the community. The Woodlands has consistently remained one of the top-selling master planned communities in Texas and the nation. The Woodlands was named "Trailblazer of the Year" in 2018, "Humanitarian of the Year" in 2017 and 2016, and "Master Planned Community of the Year" in 2015 by the Greater Houston Builders Association. For more information, visit www.thewoodlands.com . For additional details, find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize", "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in The Howard Hughes Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. The Howard Hughes Corporation cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The Howard Hughes Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

