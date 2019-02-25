The Howard Hughes Corporation® To Present At Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, David R. Weinreb, will lead a presentation regarding the Company's business to the investment community at the Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, FL on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:30 am ET.

The company's presentation will be accessible live via audio webcast, which can be found via the link below, as well as on The Howard Hughes Corporation website under the Investors tab. Following the live event, the audio webcast will be available at 6:00pm ET for webcast replay on the same HHC webpage through June 1, 2019.

The Howard Hughes Corporation Presentation

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Time: 9:30 am ET

Audio Webcast Link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2019/14204270479.cfm

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize", "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in The Howard Hughes Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. The Howard Hughes Corporation cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The Howard Hughes Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Media Contact

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Relations

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

Investor Relations

David O'Reilly, 214-741-7744

Chief Financial Officer

david.o'reilly@howardhughes.com

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation

