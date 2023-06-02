THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® TO PRESENT AT NAREIT REITWEEK 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

News provided by

The Howard Hughes Corporation

02 Jun, 2023, 16:01 ET

Presentation and Live Webcast to be Held June 6, 2023, at 10:15 am ET

HOUSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that Chief Executive Officer David O'Reilly will participate in a presentation moderated by Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan at NAREIT's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10:15 am ET.                

HHC's live presentation will be accessible via audio webcast using the link below. Upon completion of the presentation, an on-demand replay will be available for a period of 30 days.

The Howard Hughes Corporation Presentation
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 10:15 am ET
Audio Webcast Link: https://video.ibm.com/embed/25045921

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland®, and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC.

Media Contact
Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910
SVP, Head of Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Investor Relations 
Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144
SVP, Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation

Also from this source

THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® ANNOUNCES DATES AND TIMES FOR 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.