The "HPPs Market by Type (Organic, Inorganic, and Hybrid), Application (Coatings, Plastics, Inks, Cosmetics), End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Printing, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HPPs Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 5.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% Between 2019 and 2024.

HPPs are coloring agents with the ability to be insoluble when mixed with water. They offer enhanced properties such as high insolubility, color strength, heat stability, weather stability, and light fastness properties. It also offers an enhanced durability feature.



The growing number of commute vehicles in roadways, airways and waterways and growth in construction & infrastructure buildings is driving the growth of the HPPs industry. The HPPs have superior properties over conventional pigments and offer high weather resistance, corrosion resistance, and color durability. The growing urbanization, the increasing spending power, and demand for long-lasting colors have driven the market for HPPs.



HPPs are used in various applications such as coatings, plastics, inks, and cosmetics, among others. They are available globally in three major types, namely organic, inorganic, and hybrid. The major end-use industries for HPPs are automotive & transportation, construction & infrastructure, printing, industrial, and others. The need for vibrant, attractive colors with high weather stability has increased the demand for HPPs in various end-use industries globally. The superior properties make HPPs suitable for various end-use industries where excellent light and weather fastness are required.



The global HPPs market is expected to be driven by high demands from the emerging economies of APAC, such as India and China. Also, due to the increased government regulations in many countries, including China, the manufacturers have started focusing on the development of more environmentally-friendly pigments. This offers a potential opportunity for the HPPs market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the HPPs Market

4.2 HPPs Market, By Application and Region

4.3 HPPs Market, By End-Use Industry

4.4 HPPs Market, By Type

4.5 HPPs Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand From Construction & Infrastructure and Aerospace Industries in APAC

5.2.1.2 Superior Properties of HPPs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increased Pricing Pressure From China

5.2.2.2 Lack of Quality Control Across Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunity

5.2.3.1 Increase in Production of Environmentally Friendly Products in Europe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 US-China Trade War and Environmental Protection Program in China

5.2.4.2 Brexit to Negatively Impact the Automotive and Construction Industries in the UK

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 HPPs Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Organic

6.2.1 Organic HPPs are Less Toxic and Comply With Environmental Regulations

6.3 Inorganic

6.3.1 The Demand for Cost-Effective HPPs to Drive the Market for Inorganic HPPs

6.4 Hybrid

6.4.1 Competitive Cost and Enhanced Properties are Leading to Rising use of Hybrid HPPs



7 HPPs Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coatings

7.2.1 HPPs Offer High Weather Stability and Color Strength When Used in Coatings Application

7.2.1.1 Industrial Coatings

7.2.1.2 Automotive & Transportation Coatings

7.2.1.3 Decorative Coatings

7.3 Plastics

7.3.1 the Growing Demand for Colorful Plastics With Enhanced Durability is Driving the Demand for HPPs

7.3.1.1 Construction Materials

7.3.1.2 PVC Cables

7.3.1.3 Toys & Sporting Goods

7.3.1.4 Food and Non-Food Packaging

7.4 Inks

7.4.1 HPPs Provide Inks With Excellent Gloss and High Tinting Strength

7.4.1.1 Signages

7.4.1.2 Packaging Inks

7.4.1.3 Digital Printing Inks

7.5 Cosmetics

7.5.1 HPPs are Used in Cosmetics for Natural and Shiny Looks

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Fabric

7.6.2 Leather

7.6.3 Latex

7.6.4 Seed Treatment and Crop Protection

7.6.5 Paper & Stationery



8 HPPs Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.2.1 High Demand for HPPs From OEMs in the Automotive & Transportation Industry

8.3 Construction & Infrastructure

8.3.1 Demand for Aesthetical Yet Durable and Environmentally Friendly Construction Products is Driving the HPPs Market

8.3.2 Contribution of the Construction Industry to the Gdp, By Country

8.4 Printing

8.4.1 Excellent Gloss, High Tinting Strength of HPPs Will Have Significant Impacts on the Market Growth

8.5 Industrial

8.5.1 HPPs Offer Coatings With High Chromaticity and Weather-Stability

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Consumer Goods

8.6.2 Textiles

8.6.3 Packaging

8.6.4 Agriculture



9 HPPs Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3 Emerging Companies

10.2.4 Innovators

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Market Ranking

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Expansion

10.6.2 Partnership

10.6.3 Acquisition

10.6.4 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.2 Clariant

11.3 DIC Corporation

11.4 Ferro Corporation

11.5 Lanxess

11.6 Heubach GmbH

11.7 Venator Materials PLC

11.8 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

11.9 Atul Ltd

11.10 Synthesia, A.S.

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Meghmani Organics Ltd

11.11.2 Pidilite Industries Ltd

11.11.3 Kronos Worldwide, Inc

11.11.4 Cristal

11.11.5 Shepherd Color

11.11.6 Trust Chem Europe Bv

11.11.7 Navpad Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

11.11.8 Shanghai Longyang Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.11.9 Gharda Chemicals Ltd

11.11.10 Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd.



