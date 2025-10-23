The HR Policy Association Announces its Rebrand to the CHRO Association

Advancing Workforce Policy and Practice for Business Success

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Policy Association announces its re-brand to the CHRO Association (chro.org), effective immediately. The changes reflect the evolving priorities of the association's membership of approximately 400 of the world's largest employers and most influential organizations to lead in the development of high performing workforces through modern policy and practice.

"HR policy advocacy remains vital to our members," said Tim Bartl, CEO of the CHRO Association. "This rebrand reasserts us as the 'voice of the CHRO' while expanding our expertise in areas that are making the CHRO (Chief Human Resource Officer) a transformational leader in business performance today."

The CHRO Association also announced the formation of a new Center on Workplace AI to develop deep domain expertise in the application of AI to the building of high performing workplaces. As with the long-standing Center on Executive Compensation, the new Center will provide members with world-class expertise, along with an industry recognized HR executive peer network, and critical workforce policy, advocacy and insights.

"The role of the CHRO has become crucial in defining the workforce strategy that enables people with automation, digital and AI to deliver outsized impact," said Tim Richmond, chair of the board of directors for the CHRO Association and retired Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, AbbVie. "We aim to serve those top HR leaders, along with their teams, who are the stewards of the workforce delivering on their company's business ambition."

Bartl noted that the CHRO Association's highly respected reputation has strengthened and evolved over decades. Founded in the 1960s to manage labor and employee relations public policy as the Labor Policy Association, the organization evolved in the 2000's to HR Policy Association as the lead HR role expanded further into the executive suite. Now, the CHRO Association continues the legacy of meeting member needs so today's CHROs and their teams are best able to deliver high-performing talent, culture, and capabilities.

The CHRO Association leadership team remains the same with Tim Bartl, chief executive officer, an expanded role for Ani Huang, president, policy and practice, and a refreshed role for Henry Eickelberg as chief experience officer.

The CHRO Association is the leading organization representing chief human resource officers of major employers. The Association consists of nearly 400 of the largest corporations doing business in the United States and globally, and these employers are represented in the organization by their most senior human resource executive. Collectively, their companies employ more than 11 million employees in the United States, over nine percent of the private sector workforce, and 20 million employees worldwide. Member companies have a combined market capitalization of more than $8 trillion. These senior corporate officers participate in the Association because of their commitment to improving the direction of human resource policy, while enabling business success through a future-ready workforce that unlocks human potential. For more information visit chro.org.

