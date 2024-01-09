The Hubitat Elevation Hub Now Integrates with Matter

Hubitat Inc.

09 Jan, 2024, 13:20 ET

Hubitat Elevation Now Integrates with Matter

Users can now integrate Matter devices into their Hubitat Elevation smart home.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubitat today announced support for Matter devices with the release of platform update 2.3.7. This addition marks a significant advancement in compatibility with both existing devices and a growing number of devices expected in the future that support Matter, an emerging smart home standard that offers local control and promises improved interoperability.

Hubitat Elevation users can now connect and control Matter devices from their hub.

With this update, Hubitat Elevation users can now connect and control Matter devices from their hub. Combined with the longstanding ability to integrate Zigbee, Z-Wave, and other devices, this update further enhances the strength of Hubitat Elevation as a powerful tool to allow devices of different types to work together in automations ranging from simple to complex, regardless of manufacturer or protocol.

"We are excited to launch Matter support today, opening more possibilities for device compatibility and automation to our users," said Stefan Dyulgerov, VP of Marketing at Hubitat. "This update underscores our commitment to interoperable local device control, and we look forward to seeing how Matter evolves going forward."

Platform update 2.3.7 is available now for all current hub owners. Matter support is available on hub model C-8 only. Hubitat Elevation hub model C-8 is available at hubitat.com.

About Hubitat, Inc.

Hubitat was founded in 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the goal of helping people "Elevate Their Environment" by providing home automation that is local, reliable, fast and private. The Hubitat Elevation home automation hub is in its fourth generation and comes with a variety of built-in apps, fully customizable dashboards, a mobile app and an active online user community to share ideas, insight and solutions. For more information, visit HUBITAT.COM.

SOURCE Hubitat Inc.

