The Hugely Anticipated Joseph Klibansky's 'All I Ever Wanted Was Everything' New Solo Exhibition Comes to London

Joseph Klibansky is an emerging artist based in Amsterdam. His work examines the relationship between a thing and its essence, between what we see and what an image implies. Using a process of figurative and abstract layering Klibanksy's large-scale idealistic paintings explore perception by compressing time and space, resulting in something that at first appears joyous, often descending into bleak melancholy.

Following Kilbanksy's premiere exhibition at HOFA in Los Angeles, renowned art critic Peter Frank said:

"Joseph Klibansky is making conceptual sculpture, not Pop sculpture per se, so he operates in a discourse closer to Hirst than to Koons, but directly related to neither. I see clearly what he is saying as an individual artist, and how he is saying it, and how he evolved to this point."

Playing with the implication of what is seen versus what an image implies, Klibansky's hyper-realized paintings and sculptures address phenomenology (the study of structures of consciousness as experienced from the first-person point of view) and explores realms where both utopian and dystopian truths can co-exist.

Alongside the paintings will be a series Klibansky's of bronze sculptures. These playful figures aim to represent the juxtaposition between symbol and association.

In Reflections of Truth II, Pinocchio is weighted down by an impossibly-large diamond carried on his shoulders. Made of shiny, polished bronze, the deceitful puppet can be found almost charming. Big Bang, a gigantic black gorilla head clad with a golden party hat and horn, is shown in sharp contrast with the animal's sullen gaze. Made of glossed and polished bronze, this sculpture was realized with the aid of a 3D printer. Klibansky's practice often allows technology and traditional artistic techniques to coexist.

