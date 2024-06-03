The Human Bean Announces Giveback Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

MEDFORD, Ore., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of The Human Bean have a special reason to raise their cups starting this June. The nation-wide coffee franchise has announced its partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® — the newest recipient of the company's drink-themed giveback program.

The Human Bean will host its inaugural St. Jude Giveback Day on Friday, June 21 to mark the launch of the partnership. One dollar for every drink sold will be given to St. Jude to support its advancement of research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The Human Bean will host its inaugural St. Jude Giveback Day on Friday, June 21, 2024.

"Partnering with St. Jude amplifies the impact we're able to make against cancer because of their incredible network and resources," says The Human Bean co-founder, Rhonda Hawkins. "Our team and customers are excited to come out to give support to an organization they love with their favorite drinks in hand."

Giveback days are baked into The Human Bean's core value of community, and throughout the year all drive-thru locations participate in fundraising events that benefit local communities. Cancer treatment is a core theme of fundraising for the coffee company, and this partnership will help fund cures for the youngest 'little beans' fighting the disease.

"We are deeply grateful for The Human Bean and their partnership through the giveback program," said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President of Relational Advancement at ALSAC , the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. "Every drink customers purchase will help St. Jude provide cutting-edge treatments not covered by insurance, at no cost to families, and care for some of the world's sickest children regardless of their race, ethnicity, beliefs or ability to pay."

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 21 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on X , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

