The Human Bean Debuts 2023 Holiday Drinks & Gift Packs

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean is unwrapping dozens of ways for customers to whisk themselves to holiday cheer this November and December. From a toasty, seasonal drink menu to this year's hand-picked gift packs, drive-thru fans' holiday wishes will come true — with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

Holiday Drink Menu

Whisk yourself away to holiday cheer this November and December at The Human Bean.
The Chocolate Macadamia Dream is a twist on a classic latte with signature rich espresso, sweet chocolate macadamia nut, and creamy oat milk. Available hot or iced.

Nothing says "holiday cheer!" like Santa's Special with chocolate and peppermint. It's our signature mocha flavored with candied peppermint and infused with festive cherry.

Candied Peppermint will turn any drink into a cup of joy. Add it to a latte, mocha, granita, smoothie, cold brew or cold foam!   

Enjoy creamy, sensational Eggnog* in a latte, chai, steamer, or smoothie. Savor the festive flavor this holiday drink brings, and watch for availability… eggnog is only around for a brief time! *Only available at select locations.

Holiday Gift Packs

Get instantly cozy with the Stocking Stuffer, which includes a 14 oz Augusta Mug and a 4 oz pack of The Human Bean Signature Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans.

 Give the early-bird in your life the Christmas Morning gift pack with 1lb of our French Ground coffee beans and a limited edition 12 oz Holiday Mug.

The Puppy Pack comes with a Pup Cup Squeaker Toy, Collapsible Bowl and Doggy Bandana.

The Little Cup of Joy* comes with a mini 2 oz Metal Camper Mug Ornament and 1lb of The Human Bean Signature Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans. *Only available in-store at select locations.

The tea-centric Mint-Tea Wonderland pack includes 15 sachets each of Fez and Peppermint teas, along with a 12 oz Holiday Mug.

Check off stocking stuffers with the Espresso Your Stockings* pack, featuring a 1 lb. bag of The Human Bean Signature Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans, a $10 gift card, and two stickers. *Only available online.

Finally, the Little Cup & Card* brings big smiles with 1 lb. bag of The Human Bean Signature Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans, a $10 gift card, and a 2 oz Metal Camper Mug Ornament.

*Only available online.

"There's nothing like warming up with a nostalgic holiday drink," says Scott Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of The Human Bean. "So we're bringing back classic holiday flavors with new twists, like Candied Peppermint and Chocolate Macadamia. This year's gift packs are designed to make holiday shopping easy, and customers can simply pull up to The Human Bean drive-thrus or visit our online store."

The Human Bean's holiday drinks and gift packs are available through January 2, 2024, or while supplies last. From November 24 through December 31, 2023 customers can also receive a free drink up to 20 oz. in-store with the purchase of $25 in gift cards.

Online store and drive-thru locator are available at thehumanbean.com.

About The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 21 states. 

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

SOURCE The Human Bean

