The Human Bean Ranks 4508 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

News provided by

The Human Bean

16 Aug, 2023, 17:44 ET

Earns a Spot Among America's Fastest Growing Companies

MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has revealed its 2023 list of fastest growing companies in America, and The Human Bean is honored to make its debut on the coveted list this year at number 4508. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Continue Reading
The Human Bean is honored to make its debut on the coveted Inc. 5000 list this year at number 4508.
The Human Bean is honored to make its debut on the coveted Inc. 5000 list this year at number 4508.

"We are thrilled to be named on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time ever," says CEO and co-founder Dan Hawkins. "This recognition is owed to the hard work of our team and our franchise partners, who are collectively committed to The Human Bean's mission of inspiring authentic human connections — with a bean on top."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising cost of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000, with the fast growth that it requires, is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

Companies on the 2023 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must be based in the U.S., privately held and independent. Inc. will present and celebrate this year's honorees at its annual three-day Conference & Gala in San Antonio in October.

About The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 200 locations open or under development in 21 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

SOURCE The Human Bean

Also from this source

August Brings a Festival of Spice and Annual Food Drive to The Human Bean

The Human Bean Celebrates 25 Year Beanniversary

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.