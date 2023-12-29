The Human Bean Tallies 2023 Giveback Numbers & Highlights

News provided by

The Human Bean

29 Dec, 2023, 11:30 ET

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean is sharing results of this year's giveback donation days, new location openings, and specialty drink debuts. With more drive-thru locations throughout the United States than ever, the coffee franchise known for topping each drink with a signature chocolate-covered coffee bean is announcing sweet year-end numbers.

Continue Reading
Every cup counts. The Human Bean baristas supported record-breaking giveback days in 2023.
Every cup counts. The Human Bean baristas supported record-breaking giveback days in 2023.

"This has been a big year for our team, celebrating 25 years in June and welcoming new franchise owners to our family," says Chief Marketing Officer, Janie Page. "This year's giveback numbers are really moving because they show how local communities are coming out to give support and do something great with their favorite drinks in hand."

Earth Day 
Drink purchases on Earth Day in April went toward planting 66,726 trees through Trees for the Future.

Mochas for Men 
In June during Men's Health Month, The Human Bean drive-thrus collectively donated over $20,000 to support early testing and treatment of cancer for men.

Annual Food Drive
Visits during the company-wide Food Drive giveback day in August helped fund 179,184 meals for those in need across the country.

Coffee for a Cure 
The 18th annual Coffee for a Cure event in October raised a record-breaking $540,264 for breast cancer treatment and prevention programs. The grand total for this ongoing giveback day is now over $3.5 million.

The Human Bean baristas also whipped up new drinks across the U.S, with the top specialty beverages of 2023 being the Cinnamon Toast Snowy, the spicy-sweet Mangonada, and the Cherry Blossom Smoothie, a drink created and served in honor of Coffee for a Cure in October.

With a recently-launched rewards app, a fresh new website, and 22 new drive-thru locations added this year, The Human Bean aims to make an even bigger impact in 2024.

"We're celebrating another record-breaking year at The Human Bean, and look forward to the next 25 years of innovating and giving back," says Page. "We have incredible franchise partners and baristas, and the most supportive customers in the industry. It's an exciting time to be a Human Bean!"

About The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 21 states. 

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

SOURCE The Human Bean

Also from this source

Coffee for a Cure Raises Record Funds Again in 2023

Coffee for a Cure Raises Record Funds Again in 2023

The Human Bean held its 18th annual breast cancer giveback event, Coffee for a Cure, on Friday, October 20, 2023. All food and beverage sales from...
The Human Bean Debuts 2023 Holiday Drinks & Gift Packs

The Human Bean Debuts 2023 Holiday Drinks & Gift Packs

The Human Bean is unwrapping dozens of ways for customers to whisk themselves to holiday cheer this November and December. From a toasty, seasonal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.