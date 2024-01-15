The Human Change campaign launched at World Economic Forum in Davos to make children's mental health a global priority

Human Change

15 Jan, 2024, 02:00 ET

'Human change' is happening now, caused by the over-digitalization of children's lives –the world must prioritize the alignment of technological progress with the healthy development of children.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global advocacy campaign, Human Change, launched today in Davos during the World Economic Forum to raise awareness and instigate a transformation in the way children approach social media and the digitalisation of their lives.

The campaign, founded by Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, is uniting people from all walks of life –academics, paediatricians, advocates, practitioners, teachers and most importantly parents and young people – in a shared commitment to protect children from the detrimental effects of digitalization.

The Human Change campaign is committed to reshaping the global health narrative and bringing the impact of social media and digital devices on children's well-being to the forefront of the global conversation on health.

In a series of cutting-edge panel discussions, international experts in psychology, medicine, business, government, and more will gather at Human Change House to debate how digitalization and social media are changing our children, and how these children as adults will shape future society. Other discussions will focus on how much ed-tech is too much? Do governments have a responsibility to better regulate tech to protect future generations? And what is the impact of digital addiction on the future workforce?

Preeminent clinicians, leaders in their field, will seek answers to these pressing questions and more.

Davos audiences will hear science-backed arguments from Dr. Mitch Prinstein, Chief Science Officer of the American Psychological Association; Boston Children's Hospital's Dr. Michael Rich, founder of the Digital Wellness Lab and Dr. Stacy Drury, Psychiatrist-in-Chief; as well as Dr. Jim Winston, Psychologist and Trustee of the Winston Family Foundation.

In addition, panels will feature Human Change's Dr. Gaia Bernstein, Co-Director of the Gibbons Institute of Law Science and Technology at Seton Hall University School of Law, discussing how lessons should be drawn from the tobacco and food industries; and Chris McKenna, CEO and Founder of Protect Young Eyes, on urgent government regulation needed to curb technology addiction.

The Human Change campaign is proud to share its platform with Larissa May, Founder and Executive Director of #HalftheStory and Dr. Phil McRae, Executive Staff Officer of Alberta Teacher's Association, who are empowering the next generation's relationship with social media, mental health, and technology – encouraging different perspectives on emerging technologies.

Human Change's leading commentators are gathered to hash out what can be done together with distinguished WEF members, including Frank McCourt of McCourt Global and Julie Inman Grant, Australian eSafety Commissioner.

The Human Change House will be open daily on the Davos Promenade 49, with panels and receptions.

Die Kampagne „Human Change" wurde auf dem Weltwirtschaftsforum in Davos gestartet, um die psychische Gesundheit von Kindern zu einer globalen Priorität zu machen

Die Kampagne „Human Change" wurde auf dem Weltwirtschaftsforum in Davos gestartet, um die psychische Gesundheit von Kindern zu einer globalen Priorität zu machen

Die globale Unterstützungskampagne Human Change wurde heute in Davos während des Weltwirtschaftsforums gestartet, um das Bewusstsein zu schärfen und...
Campaña Human Change lanzada en el Foro Económico Mundial de Davos para hacer de la salud mental de los niños una prioridad mundial

Campaña Human Change lanzada en el Foro Económico Mundial de Davos para hacer de la salud mental de los niños una prioridad mundial

La campaña de promoción global, Human Change, se lanzó hoy en Davos durante el Foro Económico Mundial para crear conciencia e instigar una...
